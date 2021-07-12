Monday TV Tips: Ireland's Paralympians, ecological challenges, and live hurling

Monday TV Tips: Ireland's Paralympians, ecological challenges, and live hurling

Ellen Keane gives an insight into life as a Paralympian in Horizon Tokyo, 10.35pm, RTÉ One. Photograph: Moya Nolan

What Planet Are You On?

RTÉ2, 7pm 

The families continue the environmental challenge, variously counting their toilet flushes, tackling their high-emissions diets and trying non-dairy milk. Presented by Maia Dunphy.

Eco Eye 

RTÉ1, 8.30pm 

Dr Lara Dungan investigates Ireland's pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent in 10 years, looking at if the nation can decarbonise and grow the economy at the same time.

University Challenge 

BBC Two, 8.30pm 

Jeremy Paxman returns with the quiz, with the opening match of the first round seeing King's College London take on the University of Glasgow.

Long Covid: Will I Ever Get Better?

BBC One 8.30pm 

Lucy Adams reports on what the future holds for sufferers of long Covid symptoms, talking to patients, doctors and scientists carrying out research into the condition.

Curse of the Lost Amazon Gold

History, 9pm 

Part of the Summer of Secrets series, in Curse of the Lost Amazon Gold we join six experts on a quest to solve an age-old mystery that saw a group of explorers disappear as they searched for a fabled “city of gold” in Peru.

Richard Curran counts down Ireland's wealthiest and best-connected in Ireland’s Rich List 2021: 9.35pm, RTÉ 1

Ireland’s Rich List

RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Richard Curran concludes his profile of Ireland’s wealthiest with a look at the movers and shakers from Connacht and Ulster.

Horizon Tokyo

RTÉ1 10.35pm 

Ellen Keane shows how life as a top Paralympian is every bit as demanding as that of her Olympic counterparts. 

The show follows the Paralympic veteran as she tries to stay in contention for podium places at what will be her fourth Games.

Sport 

Tour de France: Súil Siar: A look back on this week's action from the prestigious race, as the riders took a well-earned rest day. TG4, 6.25pm.

Waterford v Tipperary: Micheál Ó Domhnaill introduces coverage of the U20 Hurling Championship, Munster quarter-final. TG4, 8pm.

Radio 

Aistí ón Aer, R na G, 4.10pm: New radio essays on the concept and importance of place, including a short story from Colin Ryan from Australia, an essay on Tajikistan by American writer Quinton Beck, plus work from Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh, Grace Neville and Eoin McEvoy.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Lorna McLaughlin of trad/Americana fusionists The Henry Girls is in studio; poet John Fitzgerald talks about his debut collection, The Time Being, published by Gallery Press.

