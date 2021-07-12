Monday TV Tips: Ireland's Paralympians, ecological challenges, and live hurling

The families continue the environmental challenge, variously counting their toilet flushes, tackling their high-emissions diets and trying non-dairy milk. Presented by Maia Dunphy.
Dr Lara Dungan investigates Ireland's pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent in 10 years, looking at if the nation can decarbonise and grow the economy at the same time.
Jeremy Paxman returns with the quiz, with the opening match of the first round seeing King's College London take on the University of Glasgow.
Lucy Adams reports on what the future holds for sufferers of long Covid symptoms, talking to patients, doctors and scientists carrying out research into the condition.
Part of the Summer of Secrets series, in Curse of the Lost Amazon Gold we join six experts on a quest to solve an age-old mystery that saw a group of explorers disappear as they searched for a fabled “city of gold” in Peru.
Richard Curran concludes his profile of Ireland’s wealthiest with a look at the movers and shakers from Connacht and Ulster.
Ellen Keane shows how life as a top Paralympian is every bit as demanding as that of her Olympic counterparts.
The show follows the Paralympic veteran as she tries to stay in contention for podium places at what will be her fourth Games.
A look back on this week's action from the prestigious race, as the riders took a well-earned rest day. TG4, 6.25pm.
Micheál Ó Domhnaill introduces coverage of the U20 Hurling Championship, Munster quarter-final. TG4, 8pm.
New radio essays on the concept and importance of place, including a short story from Colin Ryan from Australia, an essay on Tajikistan by American writer Quinton Beck, plus work from Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh, Grace Neville and Eoin McEvoy.
Lorna McLaughlin of trad/Americana fusionists The Henry Girls is in studio; poet John Fitzgerald talks about his debut collection, The Time Being, published by Gallery Press.