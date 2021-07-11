Sunday TV Tips: There's only one game in town this evening

Euro 2020 Final

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Darragh Maloney is joined by Damien Duff, Didi Hamann and Liam Brady for live coverage from Wembley Stadium of the closing ceremony, followed by the showpiece match of the tournament.

England, having narrowly beaten Denmark in extra-time in their semi-final encounter, take on Italy, who were taken to penalties by Spain in theirs, for the European Championship.

Commentary from George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan. Kick-off is at 8.00pm, and as we've seen recently, extra-time and a penalty shootout are, of course, a possibility.

Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale, C4, 9pm.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Channel 4, 9pm

The Emmy-winning dystopian drama continues. June takes a harrowing journey, and Janine remembers a stressful experience. In Toronto, Serena tries to manipulate Rita. Harrowing but provocative.

The Sunday Game

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Des Cahill is joined by Ciaran Whelan and Tomás Ó Sé for highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action.

Radio:

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Crossing the Line: the story of Ireland’s 1981 tour of South Africa, undertaken at the height of apartheid, from some of the players and personnel that were involved. Opening season 35 (!) of the long-running documentary slot.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

In Conversation with Guy Barker: Jon Tolansky interviews the jazz trumpeter, composer, and performer Guy Barker about his wide-ranging career in part two of a two-part series.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Visiting the students at the Ceoltóir course in the Ballyfermot College of Further Education to see the brand new instruments made by their first group of harp-making students.