Saturday's TV Tips: Live sporting action, and Pavarotti at centre-stage

Finals action from Wimbledon and stage 14 of the Tour de France; plus radio highlights
Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win playing against Angelique Kerber in the semi-final of the Ladies' Singles on day ten of Wimbledon. The final showdown happens today, 1pm, BBC One.

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney & Mike McGrath-Bryan

Wimbledon Ladies Finals

BBC One, 1pm 

Sue Barker introduces live coverage of the ladies’ final on Centre Court. Expect quite a racquet, as Australia’s Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic for the silverware.

Tour de France

TG4, 9pm 

Live coverage of Stage 14 of the Tour de France 2021. The cyclists undertake 183.7km starting in Carcassonne and finishing in Quillan. Commentary from Páidí Ó Lionáird and Pádraic Ó Cuinn.

Luciano Pavarotti: took centre-stage at Hyde Park for his 30th opera anniversary, re-airing at 9.30pm, BBC 2
Pavarotti in Hyde Park

BBC2, 9.30pm 

Luciano Pavarotti's 1991 anniversary concert in Hyde Park, celebrating 30 years of his operatic career.

Radio:

Beauty and the Beats

RTÉ Jr, 2pm

Shireen Langan spends an afternoon at the movies, playing on-air games, plus all the kids' cinema-soundtrack classics.

Art/Rage

Newstalk, 9pm

Patricia Baker takes a walk through the streets of Dublin with artist and activist Will St Leger to explore the evolution of street art in Ireland.

