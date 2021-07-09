Caroline O'Donoghue: Cork libraries helped to shape my perception of Ireland

'All Our Hidden Gifts' named Cork County Libraries' first 'One County, One Book' read for Teens and Young Adults
Caroline O'Donoghue: Cork libraries helped to shape my perception of Ireland
Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 14:25
Mike McGrath Bryan

Author and Irish Examiner columnist Caroline O'Donoghue's third novel has today been announced as Cork County Libraries' first 'One County, One Book' read for teenagers and young adults.

All Our Hidden Gifts, her debut in the genre and the first in an eponymous series, gets the nod from the county's literary institution after coming in for critical acclaim upon its May release and a warm reception from young readers.

Protagonist Maeve’s tarot-card readings make her the talk of her school until a classmate draws an unfamiliar card—and then disappears. Thus begins a tale of mystery and the supernatural that's enthralled fans of the young-adult fiction genre.

"I couldn't be more delighted by this. I spent my childhood in and out of Cork libraries. Douglas library was one of the first places I could walk to by myself and I spent hours either messing around on the computers or discovering the authors that shaped my understanding of both reading and my perception of Ireland.

"Whether it was Marita Conlon McKenna or Cora Harrison, I feel so lucky to have grown up in an era of publishing where Irish kids were given such a strong sense of their own national identity, as well as the various injustices that are baked into our history as Irish people. 

"It was that thoughtful dedication to children's reading – shaped by not just the libraries but the entire Irish book industry – that formed the DNA of All Our Hidden Gifts

"It is such a privilege to be able to pick up that torch and pass it on with the One County, One Book initiative."

'One County, One Book' is an initiative of Cork County Libraries designed to promote homegrown literature, with prominent placement in its branches, and as part of community outreach programmes.

