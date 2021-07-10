Book review: Ben Kane looks at Richard I's uphill struggle

THE things that stay with you from school can be odd.

A clear school-days memory for me for the over forty years is a history lesson that was not going well for anyone, teacher or pupils. To try and save the day the teacher threw out a question: ‘Who was England’s best king?’ This rhetorical ploy would not have worked a few years later. We’d have sat in sullen silence, alienated from monarchy by the twin forces of boredom (thanks to dreary pageantry of Elizabeth II’s 1977 Silver Jubilee), and rebellion (many of us would have known the words to the Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save the Queen’, and shared the sentiment).

In 1975, however, in the English midlands, eleven and twelve-year-olds all knew there could only be one answer to this question: Richard I, the Lionheart.

It was probably the only answer we could give.

We were totally immersed in pro-Richard propaganda. The Ladybird Richard the Lionheart book had been a staple of our primary school reading. It was not subtle in its presentation of Richard as a heroic figure.

We were veterans of countless school trips to Nottingham castle and Sherwood Forest. Many dull '70s Sunday afternoons had been saved by the BBC showing Errol Flynn in The Adventures of Robin Hood, fighting for justice whilst waiting for the return of good King Richard from his noble crusade.

Our teacher listened to these reasons and countered them.

How could Richard be a good king when he left his kingdom to the mercy of his bad brother John and the Sherriff of Nottingham to go gallivanting – unsuccessfully – on a crusade?

How could you criticise King John when Richard’s crusade had been paid for by even more exorbitant taxes on the poor English peasantry?

Didn’t the crusade fail because Richard was unable to keep his allies onside, because his pride was too great to share with them both the command of the crusader army and the spoils of war? What kind of great general did that?

What had Richard been doing messing around in Austria on his way home from the crusade getting himself captured by Leopold V of Austria, one of the men he had quarrelled with and insulted on the crusade?

The ransom that had to be paid to Leopold for Richard’s release was one more burden on the ordinary people. John and the wicked Sherriff shouldn’t have tried to steal it for themselves, but would it have not been better if no ransom had been needed in the first place?

And finally, and most damningly in 1975, Richard did not even speak English, he spoke French.

That long-ago day put paid to my Richard-o-philia. Not surprisingly, I approached the first books of Ben Kane’s trilogy about Richard, Lionheart, published last year, and his new book Crusader, with some scepticism.

From the titles and the covers, it looked like Kane’s historical novels were going to give us a heroic Richard, rather than my teacher’s negligent and absentee landlord, and semi-competent (at best) military adventurer.

Thankfully, this is not entirely the case. Kane endeavours to write and explain Richard as he might have been, rather than as later commentator would have him be.

Kane’s Richard is heroic, but also flawed. He is proud, quick to anger, concerned, often overwhelmingly so, to protect his honour and his status. He is violent, but also sentimental, an inspiring leader, but a rash one. Richard’s decisions often make for poor politics, but make sense to him, and to many of the knights and nobles around him because they reflect their code of honour and their concern to hold on to their lands and wealth, and the military power that flows from them.

Kane presents his portrait of Richard through the eyes of his narrator, Ferdia Ó Catháin, or Rufus O’Kane as he is known to his Anglo-French king and fellow knights. Last year’s Lionheart told the tale of how Rufus joins Richard’s household, first as a squire and then as one of his knights and confidants.

Author Ben Kane. Pic: Twitter

Rufus’s Irish roots give the novels their subplots to fill out the action and give some drama between Richard’s military campaigns.

Rufus is brought as a hostage from Ireland to Wales by Guy FitzAldelm. FitzAldelm treats Rufus cruelly, earning his enmity. Worse, FitzAldelm’s brother is responsible for the death of Rufus’s family and the destruction of his home after they rebel against English rule. The FitzAldelm brothers give the novels their main villains. Guy and Rufus, both members of Richard’s household, try to uncover each other’s secrets to bring their enemy down.

The Rufus-FitzAldelm subplot cannot divert attention away from Richard for long, however. He is both too compelling a character, and too much the focus of all around him, including Rufus, to be anything but the centre of attention.

Crusader takes Richard and Rufus to the Holy Land on the Third Crusade.

It’s a long trip to Palestine.

Richard dawdles in Sicily awaiting the arrival of his betrothed, Berengaria.

The long wait in Sicily provokes a revolt against the crusaders by the local population Richard - in the fine crusader tradition of spending as much time looting Christian cities as fighting the Saracens - sacks the city of Messina.

The fall of Messina marks the beginning of the end of the crusade before Richard has even put a foot in Palestine. Richard is estranged from King Philip of France because he refuses to share his loot from Messina with him, and because by marrying Berengaria Richard breaks his promise to marry Philip’s sister. From Sicily onwards Philip is looking for an excuse to return to home and attack Richard’s lands in France.

Richard doubles down on his mistake by angering Leopold of Austria when he finally arrives in Palestine and the crusaders take the city of Acre. Leopold, who had been at the siege whilst Richard was dallying in Italy, is denied a share of the loot and his banners are cast down from the captured city.

The crusader army begins to fall apart. Leopold and Philip leave, the latter clearly intent on seizing Richard’s lands in France.

Richard tries to press on to take Jerusalem, but he has neither the men nor the supplies to besiege it and hold it. He delays leaving Palestine, partly because he seems to vain to admit defeat, and partly because taking Jerusalem would be a form of salvation for him. He would be a Christian hero, his lands and throne safe.

Richard needs the safety net of a victory in the Crusades.

In the end, and despite the heraldry and courtly manners, Richard, and his fellow kings, are little more than mafia bosses, concerned solely with respect and getting paid. Getting paid means you can hire more men, more men means you get more respect, can take more territory, and get paid more. Richard has to keep fighting, seizing more land and wealth or some other gang boss will become more powerful and take all he has.

Richard’s insistence that his military virility makes him worthy of respect and greater reward only serves to create more enemies for him to fight. Sooner or later, and like any other mob boss, Richard will be outnumbered and outgunned.

Richard’s historic death is prefigured multiple times in Lionheart and Crusader as Rufus shields Richard from crossbow bolts as the king storms another castle. Kane’s Richard seems to know he is doomed. He embraces the violence of his life, and tries to put his fate off by constantly tempting it.

We’ll have to wait for Richard’s date with destiny until Kane’s final volume. In the meantime Kane has presented us with a fine portrait of Richard I as a tragic figure, driven to battle by his love of violence and by his need to keep his lands and men.

Neil Robinson is professor of politics at the University of Limerick