Friday's TV Tips: how the Beatles became a phenomenon

The Simpsons

Channel 4, 6pm

Mr Burns puts on a variety show at the Springfield Bowl in exchange for rebuilding the town after it is burned to the ground. With the guest voice of Amy Schumer.

The Big Bang Theory

RTÉ Two, 7pm

On a weekend cabin trip with Penny and Amy, Sheldon spills one of Leonard's secrets, while Howard and Bernadette must draw a line when Raj goes overboard with pregnancy gifts

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Kathryn Thomas travels to County Waterford and East Cork, including Waterford Greenway and the town of Cobh. Anne Doyle and Aengus Mac Grianna sample the delights of Donegal.

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The temperature is rising for the couples as Love Island continues. The singles are having the time of their lives, but who is in danger of getting dumped?

The Last Leg

Channel 4, 10pm

Comedian Tom Allen and peer Sayeeda Warsi join Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker for a comic review of the significant moments of the past seven days.

The Beatles: Made On Merseyside

BBC Four, 10pm

They defined music and popular culture like no other band ever will. But how did The Beatles make the journey from Merseyside teenagers to international pop stars in the 1960s?

Richard Wilson: the life and work of UK comedy's quintessential auld man, BBC 2, 10pm

The Moments That Made Richard Wilson

BBC Two, 10pm

Celebrating the life and career of actor Richard Wilson, featuring an interview with the One Foot in the Grave star and other key people who have been part of his career.

Sport

Peil na mBan Beo

TG4, 7.20 pm

Live coverage of round 1 of the Ladies Football TG4 Championship. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin.

Wimbledon

BBC One, 1.45 pm

Sue Barker presents live coverage on day 11 of the tournament at the All England Club, featuring Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz.

Radio

Two Halves

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In the final week of Euro 2020, Jack and Harry offer youthful perspective on the closing stages, and meet former Irish international Daryl Murphy.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Harpist Clíona Doris plays music by Peter Garland and Deirdre McKay, while pianist Barry Douglas plays Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev.