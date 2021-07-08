Thursday TV tips: Down with this sort of thing!

Some of the denizens of Love Island, 9pm, Virgin Media One

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 01:35

Comhrá

TG4, 7.30pm 

With guest Tadhg Ó Conghaile, who spent 28 years working with Údarás na Gaeltachta until his retirement. He has a long association with the GAA between club and county boards.

The Style Councillors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson help a Tipperary woman struggling to balance work, family and a recent move to find a new look that suits her quirky personality.

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm

More frisky shenanigans in sun-kissed Majorca as the reality juggernaut rumbles ever onwards.

Dermot Morgan in Father Ted, 9pm, RTÉ Two
Father Ted 

RTÉ Two, 9pm 

The episode that gave the world the immortal slogans ‘Careful Now’ and ‘Down With This Sort Of Thing’. Bishop Brennan orders Ted to campaign against a controversial film - which subsequently becomes the biggest box-office hit in the island's history.

Our Town

RTÉ Two, 9.30pm 

In the final episode, cameras follow Joni, a 15-year-old aspiring actress and musician, as she juggles filming for a television series and her school work.

Live at the Apollo: The One About

BBC2, 10pm 

Highlights from the stand-up show, with Rob Brydon, Sara Pascoe, Dara O Briain, Lou Sanders, Rich Hall, Dane Baptiste and others offering their thoughts on matters of the heart.

The Good Fight

RTÉ One, 10.30pm 

New associates come to the office, including Carmen and Marissa, who finds herself in an improvised court. Legal drama, starring Sarah Steele and Charmaine Bingwa.

Radio 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Colm MacIonmaire performs in studio, while poet Nidhi Zak discusses her new collection, 'Auguries of a Minor God'.

Ceol na nGael

R na G, 7pm 

Music from the Mulcahys, MacKenzie, and Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin features on this evening's instalment of music from the Irish and Scottish folk traditions.

