Thursday TV tips: Down with this sort of thing!

With guest Tadhg Ó Conghaile, who spent 28 years working with Údarás na Gaeltachta until his retirement. He has a long association with the GAA between club and county boards.
Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson help a Tipperary woman struggling to balance work, family and a recent move to find a new look that suits her quirky personality.
More frisky shenanigans in sun-kissed Majorca as the reality juggernaut rumbles ever onwards.
The episode that gave the world the immortal slogans ‘Careful Now’ and ‘Down With This Sort Of Thing’. Bishop Brennan orders Ted to campaign against a controversial film - which subsequently becomes the biggest box-office hit in the island's history.
In the final episode, cameras follow Joni, a 15-year-old aspiring actress and musician, as she juggles filming for a television series and her school work.
Highlights from the stand-up show, with Rob Brydon, Sara Pascoe, Dara O Briain, Lou Sanders, Rich Hall, Dane Baptiste and others offering their thoughts on matters of the heart.
New associates come to the office, including Carmen and Marissa, who finds herself in an improvised court. Legal drama, starring Sarah Steele and Charmaine Bingwa.
Colm MacIonmaire performs in studio, while poet Nidhi Zak discusses her new collection, 'Auguries of a Minor God'.
Music from the Mulcahys, MacKenzie, and Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin features on this evening's instalment of music from the Irish and Scottish folk traditions.