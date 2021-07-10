Radio Highlights: Irish rugby in apartheid South Africa, street art in Dublin, the return of Johnny Giles

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Archival recordings showcasing the poetic skills of the Aran Islanders of the 1950s and 1960s - and songs about an unfinished road.

Beauty and the Beats

RTÉ Jr, 2pm

Shireen Langan spends an afternoon at the movies, playing on-air games, plus all the kids' cinema-soundtrack classics.

Art/Rage

Newstalk, 9pm

Patricia Baker takes a walk through the streets of Dublin with artist and activist Will St Leger to explore the evolution of street art in Ireland.

SUNDAY

The Dead Key

Newstalk, 7am

A repeat of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's 2020 contemporary spy thriller, from the Newstalk drama archives.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Crossing the Line: the story of Ireland’s 1981 tour of South Africa, undertaken at the height of apartheid, from some of the players and personnel that were involved. Opening season 35 (!) of the long-running documentary slot.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

In Conversation with Guy Barker: Jon Tolansky interviews the jazz trumpeter, composer, and performer Guy Barker about his wide-ranging career in part two of a two-part series.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Visiting the students at the Ceoltóir course in the Ballyfermot College of Further Education to see the brand new instruments made by their first group of harp-making students.

MONDAY

Aistí ón Aer

R na G, 4.10pm

New radio essays on the concept and importance of place, including a short story from Colin Ryan from Australia, an essay on Tajikistan by American writer Quinton Beck, plus work from Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh, Grace Neville and Eoin McEvoy.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Lorna McLaughlin of trad/Americana fusionists The Henry Girls is in studio; poet John Fitzgerald talks about his debut collection, The Time Being, published by Gallery Press.

TUESDAY

Dublin alt-poppers Cowboy X: 2006 Studio 8 session revisited, Tuesday 10pm, 2FM

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night - Tadhg Coakley reads at the Mardyke Sports Ground.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer John Connolly discusses his new novel, The Nameless Ones.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1995 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Junkster, and a 2006 Studio 8 session from alt-poppers Cowboy X.

WEDNESDAY

Tar Liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Róisín Sheehy visits poet Eibhlís Carcione in Cork, and former Green Party leader Rev Trevor Sargent at Ballyscanlon Lake in Co Waterford.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

London-based writer Christy Lefteri talks about her new novel, Songbirds, ahead of West Cork Literary Festival.

THURSDAY

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Mr Jukes (aka Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club) and London rapper Barney Artist perform in live session, while NI music lifer Rigsy sits in at the presenter's chair for McCauley all week.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents tracks from emergent UK post-punkers Dry Cleaning, performed live for the BBC's 6Music Festival earlier this year.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actor Mikel Murfi talks about one-man play In MiddleTown, touring outdoor venues around Ireland.

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents more highlights from the West Cork International Chamber Music Festival 2021, as originally live-streamed by the Bantry event.

Two Halves

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Young pundits Jack and Harry review Euro 2020 - and they're joined by fellow broadcasting up-and-comer Johnny Giles.