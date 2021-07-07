Burning the Boats: A poem by William Wall, Cork's Poet Laureate 

William Wall is a poet from Cork, and was recently appointed the city’s first Poet Laureate.

An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall’s role will writing a poem every month for the next ten months, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county.

The Irish Examiner will publish these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year’s Cork World Book Festival.

BURNING THE BOATS

On the fishery protest, Cork Harbour

i

the river is glass today

the big boats come up

steaming at five knots

as slow as a trawl

sounding their horns

the haunting noise

of the dying days

when the great tide

of capital turns

let go your lines

not far from here

six thousand men

worked for Henry Ford

till the tide went out





but you’re the fighting kind

you spend your days

out on the banks

at the landing winch

decks awash

the trawl warp coming in

they want to burn the boats

the Brian Eoin

the Buddy M

Star of The Sea

but boats are villages

families townlands

more than the crew

they’re whole harbours





on the Porcupine Bank

you know you’re alive

tracking the mark

along the deepwater edge

ten metre seas

Hy-Brasil on a bad day

twenty tonnes of whiting

in the trawl

if a cable parts

you’re a dead man

quotas the way they are

it’s go or bust

tied to the wall

you catch no fish



ii

everyone is down to see the boats

cars line the quays

like in the old days

when they came to meet the Inisfallen

uncles and aunts

with cardboard suitcases

old Erin sending her youth away

and pulling them home for the two-week spree



and once again I see the boat in people’s eyes

maybe Australia this time

do they need lobstermen or seiners in New South Wales

we sold our seas to save our farms no one ever said old Ireland

could see beyond the next bend

never mind the horizon



we sold our seas and all their fish

and now it seems we’ll sell the boats

we’ll sell the people too

we’ve done it more than once before

they who know every rock in the roadstead

who will buy what they cannot sell

every wreck and every bank and deep

the names of the changing sea

the half-tide rock where the seals sleep

the holding ground