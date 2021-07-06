Tuesday TV Tips: Holycross, the National Library and Euro 2020 semi-final action

Plus: Love Island continues, and highlights from the ongoing Tour de France
Tuesday TV Tips: Holycross, the National Library and Euro 2020 semi-final action

Alice-Lee Bunting, 5, seen through a RUC human cordon, being comforted by her mother, as she is escorted to Holy Cross school, north Belfast in June of 2001. Scannal, RTÉ One, 7pm

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

Scannal 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

A look back to June 2001, when young innocent school girls attending Holy Cross Primary School in North Belfast were targeted during Loyalist picketing.

Tríd an Lionsa 

TG4, 7.30pm 

Úna Ní Bhroiméil explores early images from inside and outside the National Library, which was established in 1877 and quickly became a gender-neutral space.

Impact with Gal Gadot

National Geographic, 8pm 

The Wonder Woman star presents a film about women creating change – including a dancer overseeing a ballet school in a Brazilian favela, and a surfer who is dealing with the grief she feels following the death of her twin from Covid.

The cast of Love Island 2021: all manner of antics, Virgin Media One, 9pm
The cast of Love Island 2021: all manner of antics, Virgin Media One, 9pm

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 9pm 

 As their Majorcan odyssey continues the Islanders forge ahead in their quest to win the hearts and minds of viewers.

Forensics: The Real CSI

BBC Two, 9pm 

A forensics team in the West Midlands of the UK is sent to investigate a violent incident in Dudley.

Hemingway

BBC4 , 9pm 

Ken Burns traces the life and times of Ernest Hemingway in his trade-mark style (including lots of panning shots over old photographs and folksy narration by Peter Coyote).

Italy players train at the Hive stadium in London, England, ahead of their Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain, tonight at 7pm on RTÉ 2
Italy players train at the Hive stadium in London, England, ahead of their Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match against Spain, tonight at 7pm on RTÉ 2

Sport 

Euro 2020: Italy v Spain

RTÉ2, 7pm

Coverage of the opening semi-final, as the winners of the second and first quarter-finals meet at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of the 2012 final.

Tour de France

TG4, 9pm 

Action from stage 10, where the cyclists undertook a 190.7km route starting in Albertville and finishing in Valence.

Radio 

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus 

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm 

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night - Mary Morrissey reads in the Cavanagh Pharmacy Building.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Writer and editor Paul McVeigh talks about new short-story collection 'The 32: An Anthology of Irish Working-Class Voices', featuring 16 different writers from working-class backgrounds.

More in this section

Christmas comes early as Peter Pan-to lands in Munster cinemas (oh yes it does!) Christmas comes early as Peter Pan-to lands in Munster cinemas (oh yes it does!)
Antigen tests, railings and pods: It's a music festival, but not as we know it Antigen tests, railings and pods: It's a music festival, but not as we know it
Triskel in Cork to adapt courtyard for programme of outdoor concerts  Triskel in Cork to adapt courtyard for programme of outdoor concerts 
63rd Edinburgh International Film Festival - Filmhouse, Edinburgh

The Goonies and Superman director Richard Donner dies aged 91

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices