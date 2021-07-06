Tuesday TV Tips: Holycross, the National Library and Euro 2020 semi-final action

A look back to June 2001, when young innocent school girls attending Holy Cross Primary School in North Belfast were targeted during Loyalist picketing.
Úna Ní Bhroiméil explores early images from inside and outside the National Library, which was established in 1877 and quickly became a gender-neutral space.
The Wonder Woman star presents a film about women creating change – including a dancer overseeing a ballet school in a Brazilian favela, and a surfer who is dealing with the grief she feels following the death of her twin from Covid.
As their Majorcan odyssey continues the Islanders forge ahead in their quest to win the hearts and minds of viewers.
A forensics team in the West Midlands of the UK is sent to investigate a violent incident in Dudley.
Ken Burns traces the life and times of Ernest Hemingway in his trade-mark style (including lots of panning shots over old photographs and folksy narration by Peter Coyote).
Coverage of the opening semi-final, as the winners of the second and first quarter-finals meet at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of the 2012 final.
Action from stage 10, where the cyclists undertook a 190.7km route starting in Albertville and finishing in Valence.
A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night - Mary Morrissey reads in the Cavanagh Pharmacy Building.
Writer and editor Paul McVeigh talks about new short-story collection 'The 32: An Anthology of Irish Working-Class Voices', featuring 16 different writers from working-class backgrounds.