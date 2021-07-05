Christmas comes early as Peter Pan-to lands in Munster cinemas (oh yes it does!)

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives. Friday night drinks must be booked two weeks in advance, handshakes have been replaced by the awkward elbow bump, and we go to the panto in... July?
Oh yes we do, because this summer, the boy who never grew up will be flying into cinemas across Munster for Peter Pan - The Panto.
Starting on July 9, children who missed out on the yearly panto trip last Covid Christmas will be able to get their fix at special screenings in Omniplex Cinemas across the country including in Cork (Mahon Point), Limerick, Killarney, Tralee and Waterford.
Directed by funnyman Simon Delaney, with an ensemble cast of panto legends like Alan Hughes, Johnny Ward, Michele McGrath, Rob Murphy and Jake Carter, we just know it won’t disappoint.
"It's really a dream come true to see our panto in cinemas nationwide: reaching a wider audience than ever before,” writer and producer Karl Broderick said.
"You get so much out of panto, even long after you've seen it and we are very proud that Omniplex Cinemas want to share our panto throughout Ireland."
A number of measures will be in-place to ensure the panto is as safe as it is hilarious including;
- In-Cinema Seat Separation – 2 metre bubble around each cinema booking. Families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of 5 guests.
- Online Ticketing and Shop – tickets may be purchased online and pre-ordering of cinema treats online, for collection, is encouraged.
- Limited capacity – maximum of 50 per screen, with social distancing also in place in foyers and toilets.
- Enhanced cleaning regimes – including screen protection at all customer touchpoints.
- Sanitisation stations in foyers.
- Reduced showtimes – only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.
We have only one question left - will there be glow sticks?
Book your tickets here