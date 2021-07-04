Book review: Defying, disobeying, and disrupting the patriarchy

“PATRIARCHY is global,” declares Mona Eltahawy in her polemical The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, published in the UK and Ireland by Tramp Press.

From Saudi Arabia to South Africa to Belgium to Russia to Argentina to Donald Trump’s America, the evidence is startling.

She writes: “Are you uncomfortable? Good. You should be. Discomfort is a reminder that privilege is being questioned, and this revolutionary moment is one in which we must defy, disobey, and disrupt the patriarchy, everywhere.”

To deny the claims is to deny reality.

A cursory glance at the headlines on the week of writing finds that visiting restrictions at maternity hospitals are ongoing; former TD Kate O’Connell declares she’s not going to run in the Dublin Bay South by-election because “it would be impossible for me to win a convention” (councillor James Geoghegan is subsequently the only candidate nominated by Fine Gael members); and inter-county camogie players are threatening a strike days before their season is due to start because of what they say is a congested calendar.

None of this should be brushed aside - it should make you angry that this is the way things are. Eltahawy would demand your fury.

A feminist author and award-winning commentator and public speaker, Eltahawy, 53, was born in Egypt before moving to London. Divided into seven chapters/essays/sins — anger, attention, profanity, ambition, power, violence, and lust — this book is surprisingly readable. It doesn’t feel like homework or a lecture but is rather a call to action.

She declares: “Anger is important in girls because waiting for patriarchy to self-correct, to do the right thing, to do the moral thing, has not got us not very far. Anger is a first step to putting patriarchy on notice that we are done waiting.”

Eltahawy describes in the introduction of being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, finding the man who did this — who thought he could get away with it — and, like Annabella in Michaela Coel’s searing series I May Destroy You, beating up her attacker. “It had been a long time since I had experienced as much clarity as I did in those moments,” she says, asking: “At what age does my body belong just to me?”

In the essay about power, which is particularly blistering, Eltahawy discusses the elephants in the room of Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, as well as the rise of far-right parties across Europe.

Female supporters of the Brazilian president, “a character straight out of Misogynist Central”, are dubbed “foot soldiers of patriarchy”; they accept crumbs thrown to them in the form of family benefit promises — these conservative leaders seek to promote traditional and heterosexual notions of family, of white supremacy.

These women, in turn, are expected to uphold patriarchy and internalise its dictates. That around 47% of white women voted for Trump in 2016, despite his disgusting “grab ’em by the pussy” comments, is still a maddening fact of modern America.

Though Eltahawy occasionally dwells on her trending life on Twitter and in viral hashtags, which rarely translates well to the page, she later does back it up by explaining how social media offers an important platform for voices that have been marginalised or barred from the mainstream. The Seven Necessary Sins… deserves an audience not comprised solely of already ‘woke’ or similarly minded individuals.

Indeed it is a manifesto that should be handed to men of all persuasions. Though I, like Moby, “a run-of-the-mill, cisgender, heterosexual male”, would like to think I’m not part of the problem, there are myriad examples in this book that left me feeling, well, uncomfortable, wondering what I could do to help fight the patriarchy.

It’s the least Mona Eltahawy would have hoped for.