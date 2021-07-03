Radio Highlights: ecological campaigners and working-class writers

SATURDAY

Silence Would Be Treason

BBC World Service, 7pm

Examining the last writings of ecological campaigner, writer, and media producer Ken Saro-Wiwa, to an Irish nun from prison in Nigeria, in the run-up to his execution in November 1995.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

In Conversation with Guy Barker: Jon Tolansky interviews the jazz trumpeter, composer, and performer Guy Barker about his wide-ranging career in part one of a two-part series.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Celebrating the opening weekend of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, with a special programme featuring some of the best performances from previous years of the summer school.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty closes out the week with another journey into independent and alternative music from Ireland and beyond, both new and old.

MONDAY

Aistí ón Aer

R na G, 4.10pm

Radio essays that touch on the benefits of music: contributions with Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin, Peter Browne, Cormac de Barra, and Breandán Feiritéar.

We Love Books

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Jess Kidd shares tools of the trade for aspiring authors, plus tonnes of book chat to keep young bookworms turning pages.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Synonymous with bands like Mercury Rev & The Flaming Lips, US music producer Dave Fridmann joins Stephen McCauley in an hour-long career retrospective.

ATL Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Folk-pop breakout Dani Larkin performs live and in session, plus new Irish music with presenter Gemma Bradley.

TUESDAY

Mary Morrissy: reading from UCC's campus, Tuesday, 5pm, UCC 98.3FM. Pic: Denis Scannell

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night - Mary Morrissy reads in the Cavanagh Pharmacy Building.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer and editor Paul McVeigh talks about new short-story collection 'The 32: An Anthology of Irish Working-Class Voices', featuring 16 different writers from working-class backgrounds.

WEDNESDAY

Tar liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Róisín Sheehy ventures into forests near Lismore, Co Waterford, and in Cúil Aodha, Co Cork, in the latest instalment of the series.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Peter Sirr discusses his new book of essays, 'Intimate City: Dublin Essays'; singer Lux Alma talks about new audiovisual work 'To the Sea'.

THURSDAY

Morning Ireland

RTÉ 1, 7am

To mark the centenary of the agreement to the Truce and the declaration of the ceasefire that ended the War of Independence, the morning news magazine reports live from Dublin City Centre.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Colm MacIomaire performs in studio, while poet Nidhi Zak discusses her new collection, 'Auguries of a Minor God'.

Ceol na nGael

R na G, 7pm

Music from the Mulcahys, MacKenzie, and Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin feature on this evening's instalment of music from the Irish and Scottish folk traditions.

FRIDAY

Two Halves

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In the final week of Euro 2020, Jack and Harry offer youthful perspective on the closing stages, and meet former Irish international Daryl Murphy.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Harpist Clíona Doris plays music by Peter Garland and Deirdre McKay, while pianist Barry Douglas plays Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev.