Movie Reviews: Another Round observes our relationships with alcohol

French Exit ****

As retirement plans go, ‘die before the money runs out’ isn’t the absolute worst. Unfortunately for the spendthrift Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), she’s still standing when her finances are finally exhausted, and is thus obliged to effect a French Exit (12A), departing New York for a small apartment in Paris with her adult son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) in tow.

Adapted by Patrick DeWitt from his own novel, and directed by Azazel Jacobs, French Exit is a deliciously frothy concoction of a story, in which Frances Price drifts through the world in a haze of quasi-aristocratic privilege, dispensing largesse she can no longer afford and treating all who come into her orbit with the cruel disdain of a medieval queen.

As Frances and Malcolm try to cope with an increasingly strange collection of oddballs and misfits – among them the fortune-teller Madeleine (Danielle Macdonald), the private investigator Julius (Isaach De Bankolé) and the lonely, clinging widow Madame Reynard (Valerie Mahaffey) – the story comes to resemble a collaboration between Wes Anderson and Patricia Highsmith, albeit one in which the quirks and idiosyncrasies of an Anderson film are delivered in the deadpan style of the blackest comedies.

It’s a slow-burner, certainly, as Frances and Malcolm meander around Paris swilling martinis and champagne, but the result is a brilliantly offbeat comedy of manners that finds the radiant Michelle Pfeiffer in the form of her life as the emotionally austere Frances, a woman who, in defiance of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s edict about American lives, is determined to carve out a second act. (cinema release)

Another Round ****

Another Round (12A) stars Mads Mikkelsen as Martin, a disillusioned Copenhagen history teacher experiencing something of a mid-life crisis. His solution, derived from Winston Churchill’s prosecution of WWII whilst soused throughout, is to increase his alcohol intake on a daily basis.

And so, with his friends Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Nikolaj (Magnus Millang) and Peter (Lars Ranthe), Martin establishes the parameters of what they describe as a scientific ‘experiment’, which is to discover whether humans really are born with just a smidge too little alcohol in their blood...

Written by Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, with Vinterberg directing, Another Round opens as a comic paean to the life-enhancing benefits of a tipple or two per day, as the quartet quickly discover themselves sharper and more dynamic in their personal and professional lives. The fatal flaw in Martin’s theory, alas, is that none of our heroes possess Churchill’s legendary tolerance for alcohol, and soon their early gains degenerate into booze-addled chaos.

It can err on the didactic side at times, but for the most part Another Round is a fascinating exploration of our relationship with alcohol, firstly, but also our ability to delude ourselves as to the true nature of our reality. Thomas Vinterberg elicits strong performances from his ensemble cast, although it’s Mads Mikkelsen who shines in his role as the film’s heart and conscience, as Martin, with the best of intentions, discovers that it’s far easier to start out on the slippery path to perdition than it is to claw your way back. (cinema release)

Freaky ****

Freaky

The body-swap horror-comedy Freaky (16s) is happy to pay its dues, with screenwriters Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon offering homage to movies such as Big (1988), Friday the 13th (1980) and even Scream (1996), which was itself a knowing parody of the classic slasher flicks. Opening on Thursday the 12th, Freaky begins with a mask-wearing psychopath, the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) butchering a quartet of teens.

Having liberated an ‘ancient, mystical dagger’ from the scene of the crime, the Butcher next targets the shy, retiring girl-next-door Millie (Kathryn Newton), which is when things get complicated: having survived the attack, Millie wakes up the next morning inhabiting the body of the Butcher, whilst the Butcher, who finds himself in the body of a teenage girl, sets out for school with carnage in mind. Aided and abetted by her friends Nyla (Celeste O’Connor) and Josh (Misha Osherovich), Millie must track down and stop the Butcher whilst running shy of the manhunt led by her own sister, local policewoman Charlene (Dana Drori).

Much of the humour here is derived from watching Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton embodying characters who are completely alien in terms of gender, age and psychopathology, while horror fans will appreciate the cinematic in-jokes (“You’re black, I’m gay. We are so dead.”), and not just those of the horror genre – whoever thought to cast Alan Ruck, who starred alongside Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as the kind of spirit-crushing teacher who so terrified the young Cameron Frye, should take the rest of the year off.

Gory, irreverent and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny, Freaky is terrific popcorn entertainment. (cinema release)