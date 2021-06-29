Saint Sister: 'It became almost impossible to make a plan with the way the world went' 

The past year forced a lot of artists to press pause and reassess things. While many people started baking bread or reassessing career choices, musicians pondered the existentialism of what they even are if they can’t perform live for people or how they can get their music heard if there’s no widespread campaign.

Just before Covid hit, Saint Sister had an album ready to go. “And then it became almost impossible to make a plan with the way the world went,” explains Morgan McIntyre, the Belfast half of the duo.

Gemma Doherty is the Derry half of Saint Sister, who have just released their second album Where I Should End, after being forced to sit on the album for almost a year.

McIntyre is the lyric writer and Doherty is the arranger and producer. They self-produced this album, recording it in the Meadow in Wicklow with the sterling Rian Trench. Their Instagram and Twitter pages have been pulling the load in the weeks leading up to release day, with Q&As, long revealing posts, tidbits about the album, giveaways, and every other gimmick/idea you can think of. It sounds exhausting.

“When we first started playing music together, if you have a gig, you throw it up on Facebook,” says Doherty, looking back on the heady days of around seven years ago, when the band began.

“It's such a different beast now. Not to go back to Covid, but that's really amplified that idea because all of a sudden that's your only interface with the outside world. You're not getting to gig it so there's no in-person interaction at all, or people can't come hear you. They can't buy tickets to come see you. So if it's not online, it really isn't actually happening at the minute,” she says with a knowing, nervous laugh.

It feels like the mental health aspect of everything associated with being a musician - the social media campaigns, the constant promotion, the focus on Spotify playlisting, making videos, on top of making the actual music itself - has been weighing on acts over the past year in particular, something with which McIntyre identifies.

“It's a hard thing to accept because although we probably spend way too much time on social media, we're not necessarily good at it or it's not something that we enjoy. So I think the fact that this whole campaign has had to be lived out online has been challenging because you want to be spending as much time as possible talking about the record and giving the record the best chance that it can have.

“But unfortunately, rather than that meaning doing the thing that you're really good at, which is playing shows - and that you've worked hard over the years to become better at - you have to be really good at social media."

If it sounds like they’re complaining, they’re not. They just want to give Where I Should End the best chance of succeeding. And it deserves to. They’ve expanded on the sound developed on debut album Shape of Silence. The harmonies are of course ever-present, but everything sounds that bit lusher, bigger, more confident.

There’s a singalong pop element (see the playful ‘Karaoke Song’), alongside the heavy airs and graces of ‘Manchester Air’, a story about abortion that was written on Inis Oirr around the time of the repeal referendum, while opener ‘My Brilliant Friend’, which was indeed inspired by the first of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, is McIntyre at the peak of her songwriting.

Saint Sister aren’t hiding on this album either. They’re front and centre on the cover, wearing distinctive suits designed by Aideen Gaynor, who took inspiration from a collection of work in the National Gallery by Susan and Elizabeth Yeats, sisters of WB and Jack B.

McIntyre admits they had some misguided notions, early on, about themselves and what they thought people wanted and what’s cool. “I thought the idea of acknowledging yourself too much in that way was uncool for some reason. That it was much more mysterious and it was a better idea to be a little bit less forward facing and behind the music, but I completely disagree with that now and I don't think there is a cool way to be - everyone should just do their own thing.”

She points to the blazing rise of Irish country pop star CMAT. “It's amazing seeing artists like CMAT really do her thing. She's just so unapologetic, and she's so charming and so good at what she does.”

The suits, meanwhile, were designed with an eye on sustainability - McIntyre talks about how touring can impact any such well-intentioned notions as the performers need to wear something new on stage every night.

On conceiving them, she says: “The process was really fun, and I love the way they look. It does give you a suit of armour. I think we were a bit daunted about being so front and centre in our artwork, and having them on as a bit of a shield was a nice first step... it felt different than had we just been wearing our normal clothes. I think we just felt like we were putting on our suit to go to work and that we deserve to be there and that there was a point to it.”

Where I Should End is out now.

Question of Taste:

Book:

Morgan: Tennis Lessons by Susanna Dickey. We both really enjoyed that. She's from Derry City.

Podcast:

Gemma: I'm really enjoying Tony Cantwell's Hit Show. I'm a huge fan of Tony Cantwell. He's just so, so funny.

TV:

Gemma: I'm famously extremely behind with every TV programme. I get a lot of grief for that. Like I'm only watching Stranger Things. So that shows you where I'm at.

Morgan: I was watching Line of Duty for that whole time. I'm actually just watching The Wire for the first time. Everyone keeps telling me it's the best TV series in the world. I think it's the lack of female characters. I don't want to always bring it back to that but there's just not many of them.