'Cork is a friendly giant': Irish visual artist brings our counties to life

HAVE you ever seen a face in some random shape, or perhaps in an object encountered in your daily life? For example, like a doorknob resembling a big nose between two eyes made of screws, or the front grill of a car or Jeep seeming to form a massive grin across its metallic face? You’ve experienced what’s referred to as face pareidolia.

Pareidolia explains how our brains are hardwired to perceive faces in the world around us, looking, as we subconsciously do, for any human connection.

Kildare man and artist Paul Broughall experienced pareidolia one weekend last month, and in an unexpected place. Upon looking at his beloved native county on a map, he made out a shape, a face; a similarity he couldn’t quite shake, until he got it down on a canvas.

The response on social media was huge, particularly among Irish Twitter users, who collectively helped Broughall find patterns and faces in the constituent parts of the Irish map.

“I’d always thought that Kildare looks like a woman,” Broughall said. “And so, a few weeks ago, I just tweeted that, and a picture of the map, and I said, ‘It looks like a 1950s character, a rich woman from a Disney movie’.

“Everybody kind-of started saying, ‘Oh, yeah, it does’, and my friend told me I should bring her to life. That’s what I did: I just drew a face on her, and painted her!”

Such was the familiarity of the idea of pareidolia and the boundaries of Irish counties that people latched onto it, and Broughall’s tweets quickly went viral, one by one, as he proceeded to see faces and shapes in the unlikeliest of places.

Broughall turned Co Cork into a friendly giant who was reaching into the sea. Co Kerry became a high king, relaxing by the ocean, while Co Dublin was transformed into a goblin, mouth no doubt agape at some of the things it has witnessed.

Broughall’s drawings were so well-received that he started doing the other counties. Being struck by one form is one thing, but making out a set of faces in quick succession was a test of his perception and imagination.

“The first thing that kind-of struck me was Clare: It looked like a dog, really, a collie or something, at first,” Broughall said. “And as I was painting it, the image just changed in my mind to, like, a mythological creature just looking out onto the Atlantic. I suppose, I didn’t really go in order, like Leinster, Connacht, Munster: I was just picking whatever counties I thought looked like something. And it definitely helped, while I was doing it, with counties that, if I had opened them up on a map, I wouldn’t have been able to find straight away. The likes of, say, Leitrim, or ones that I haven’t even been to. I was just like, ‘I think this is really cool for finding things, like educational use, maybe’.”

Broughall’s dip into the muscle-memory lessons of primary school geography struck a chord, resonating with an Irish public that was more used to seeing the lay of Ireland’s land blu-tacked to the wall of a classroom, or on the front cover of an Aisling copy-book.

It made for a pleasant few days of creating and interacting, Broughall said.

“It’s been amazing. I was posting one or two every day, so people were coming back, identifying with it.

“People would be telling me what they thought their county looks like, or just telling me to do their county next: Everyone was quite patriotic!”

Having tapped into the nostalgia of a generation by crossing into a distinctly human (if not always tangible) phenomenon, Broughall is turning his finding into his latest children’s book.

He’s looking for a sponsor in the publishing world, and it’s fair to say such a tome would make a vivid and unique addition to any Irish classroom.

“I’ve been writing children’s stories since I was probably 19 or 20,” Broughall said. “I started writing them for my nephew, when he was three, and I’ve just kept it up, so it’s not too difficult. I’ve already started writing some paragraphs for each county, and it’s quite exciting.”

Follow Paul Broughall on Twitter: @PaulieBroughall.