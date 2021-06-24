Album reviews: Kojaque does his bit for Irish rap with wit and sophistication 

Kojaque, Town’s Dead

★★★★☆

It’s remarkable to think that, less than a decade ago, Irish hip-hop was still regarded as a novelty. Those days are now long in the past and largely forgotten and the milieu has started to throw up works of impressive maturity and sophistication. A case in point is the first official album from Cabra rapper Kevin Smith.

As the title announces, Town’s Dead casts a cold eye on Dublin as it struggles to deal with the housing crisis, gentrification and tensions between those who preferred the capital in its former incarnation as sleepy backwater and those who feel it should be more like a 21st century European city (with such mind-blowing innovations as functioning public transport and proper urban planning).

Smith has a novelist’s eye for detail and delivers his lines in a flow that sometimes suggests a debt to Eminem. Slim Shady with a PhD in sociology and a penchant for Joyce and Behan is an usual package – but Kojaque makes it work on a record that waxes witty and melodramatic, and is driven by taut beats and Smith’s searing commitment to speaking the truth.

Kings of Convenience, Peace Or Love

★★★★☆

The Norwegian acoustic partnership of Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øy were often snidely written off in the early 2000s as a sort of soppier Coldplay or an unplugged Snow Patrol. But their melancholic pop had hidden depths and their reputation has grown and grown in the 12 years since their last record.

Which may explain why the duo’s fourth LP has been acclaimed as one of 2021’s most upbeat surprises. But then, after a year and a half of rolling lockdowns, and with summer stretched before us, perhaps it’s no shock that it has received such an ecstatic response.

Brimming with easy-going melodies and vocals that interweave beautifully, Peace Or Love is languid and bucolic. Songs drift by, like pebbles skipping across a lake and, as the music works its charms, it’s hard not feel the album is trying to lull you into a sort of feel-good haze.

There will be louder, more dynamic records released in 2021. But few will make you feel as peace with yourself, your friends and neighbours, the world itself, as is this self-effecting ode to joyousness