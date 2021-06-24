'I live my life a quarter-mile at a time': Fast & Furious films ranked  

The Fast & Furious franchise, which comprises American muscle, a lot of NOS, morals about family, and buckets of Corona, returns to cinemas on Thursday for its ninth outing (10th if you include 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw): F9: The Fast Saga. As the racing continues 20 years after the original, it’s time to rank the films to date.

8. Tokyo Drift (2006)

Imagine moving to Japan when you're in sixth year and on your first night in the city you're racing one of the main guys in the Yakuza and making eyes at his girl. A strange turn for the third film in the series, as it features none of the original cast, but we do meet the snack-loving Han (Sung Kang), setting in motion a storyline that culminates in four films’ time.

Best quote: "if you don't drift to win, what do you drift for?" - Sean

7. Fast & Furious (2009)

After an eight-year break, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) reunite for the relatively dark fourth film in which a particularly furious Dom sees the love of his life, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), killed. Or so it seems.

Best quote: O’Conner: “One thing I’ve learned from Dom is that nothing really matters unless you have a code”

Mia: “And what’s your code, Brian?”

O’Conner: “I’m working on it.”

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Surprise! Letty is actually alive. But she’s lost her memory and is on the wrong team. Can Dom remind her that she’s family? Luke Evans enjoys a star turn as a killer bad guy and serves as the introduction to the Shaw family. The climax involves a long, eye-popping plane sequence as the franchise continues to get bigger, ever more expensive ideas.

Best quote: “Wrong team, bitch!” - Letty

5. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

The previous showing for the team saw good Dom go bad as he’s blackmailed by Cipher (Charlize Theron). After a shaky start, with a disappointing though fiery streetrace in Cuba, the film recovers as Dom is convinced to turn on his team - aided by hacked self-driving cars plummeting out of multistorey carparks in New York City. Decker Shaw’s (Jason Statham) jawing with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) is the highlight (second is Shaw’s plane shoot-em-up with baby in hand) and neon sports cars tearing it up on ice.

Best quote: “Yo, shrinkage, we've got a sub to catch - get in!” - Hobbs

4. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2 Fast 2 Furious.

Just over 90 minutes of sun-kissed Miami action that never lets up. Dom is absent as we get the next chapter in O’Conner’s story. An important film in the canon as it introduces us to Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) and tech guy Tej (Ludacris), it’s also arguably the most fun to be had of the eight so far.

Best quote: “Like I said, we hungry” - Roman

3. Fast Five (2011)

The team goes favela-hopping in Brazil as the Fast franchise decides instead of being mere mortal drivers, they’re adjacent to superheroes - which makes sense considering the Rock could probably beat Marvel’s best in a streetfight. The bank vault getaway is eye-octane popcorn fodder.

Best quote: O'Conner: “Stick to the plan!” Dom: “This was always the plan.”

2. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast And The Furious.

The origin of the species is pretty straightforward, all things considered, as O’Conner plays an undercover cop reputedly trying to put Toretto away. It’s sweet seeing his first interactions with future wife Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), ordering a questionable tuna sandwich at her diner, but this is all about the shaky camera indicating the speed of NOS. It all leads up to the debatably titled Race Wars, playing out over a nu-metal soundtrack (this is 2001 after all) amid numerous O’Conner and Toretto staredowns. Their father-son/brotherly relationship was forged early on.

Best quote: “I live my life a quarter-mile at a time” - Dom

1. Furious 7 (2015)

Picking the best part of this one is impossible. It features, in no particular order: Jason Statham as the bad guy; Hobbs (The Rock, remember!) giving a Rock Bottom to Statham; Hobbs flexing his python arm to break out of a cast in hospital;Kurt Russel’s introduction as the indefatigable Mr Nobody; parachuting sports cars; an amazing list of one-liners; a teetering-on-a-cliff bus; Ronda Rousey - at her peak - in a guest-spot fight scene; a triple-skyscraper car jump; and the payoff to Han’s storyline. But perhaps the highlight was, following Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013, the final glances shared by Dom and O’Conner. This series might be about American muscle, but dammit if that last scene doesn’t get even the brawniest of men welling up.

Best quote: Mr Nobody: “Belgian ale. Oh man, those monks got it right. I mean, I don’t know about the whole celibacy thing, but when it comes to beer… Would you like one?” Dom: “I’m more a Corona man myself.” F9: The Fast Saga is in cinemas on Thursday, June 24