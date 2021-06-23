Richard Chambers to release first book with Harper Collins Ireland 

The broadcaster is 'absolutely delighted' to have his new book, based on the country's response to the pandemic, to hit shelves in October
'The opportunity to try to give people a new understanding of what happened in Ireland's Coronavirus crisis is a very exciting one'. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 16:54
Martha Brennan

HarperCollins Ireland has announced that it will publish a new book by Richard Chambers later this year.

The publishing house made the announcement today, after acquiring the rights to 'A State of Emergency', the broadcaster's first book.

As news correspondent with Virgin Media News, Chambers has made a name for himself among Ireland’s most recognisable journalists. The Clare native was named a ‘breakout star of the pandemic’ by a recent Irish Examiner article, along with colleagues Zara King and Gavan Reilly.

A State of Emergency, which will be published in October, will look back on Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and feature a range of interviews with cabinet members, health officials, and frontline workers.

Chambers hopes the book will serve as a “living history of the pandemic”.

"This past year has changed all of our lives. The opportunity to try to give people a new understanding of what happened in Ireland's Coronavirus crisis is a very exciting one,” Chambers said.

“From the tense meetings, the crucial decisions and the moments the State's response came close to breaking point.” 

The former Newstalk reporter also added that it was a “privilege” to speak with the country’s frontline staff and “to be in a position to share the experiences of our health workers who battled fatigue, PPE shortages and devastating surges to save as many lives as possible.” 

Publisher Conor Nagle called the work a “riveting" and "important" read. Find in bookstores from October 18.

