Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again

Westlife have officially had to postpone their highly-anticipated Cork concerts for the second time today.

The band confirmed the news this afternoon via email, which was sent to ticket holders by Ticketmaster.

“We are incredibly saddened to announce that due to the most recent government Covid guidelines around the delay in lifting of restrictions across Ireland, we are unable to proceed with our shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork this summer,” the band said in the statement.

The two shows, which are part of the band's reunion tour, were meant to take place last summer but were rescheduled to this August due to the pandemic. The new dates confirmed for the concerts are Friday the 12 and Saturday the 13 of August 2022.

Westlife pictured at a press conference at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while announcing their plan to bring their reunion tour to Cork.

It seems the band, who split in 2012 but got back together two years ago, have had to reschedule their shows in Britain too, with tweets popping up quoting a similar statement released to ticket holders there.

Earlier this year, Westlife announced a split from record label EMI and plans for their largest world tour yet, with dates set in the US for the first time.

Until then, fans have been told to “hold on” to their tickets for next August.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage and to see you all again when it’s safe to do so. Much love.”