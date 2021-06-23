Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again

The band have had to postpone numerous sold-out shows due to the pandemic, including two gigs in Cork
Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again

'We can’t wait to be back on stage and to see you all again when it’s safe to do so,' the band said in a statement today. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provsion

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 14:25
Martha Brennan

Westlife have officially had to postpone their highly-anticipated Cork concerts for the second time today.

The band confirmed the news this afternoon via email, which was sent to ticket holders by Ticketmaster.

“We are incredibly saddened to announce that due to the most recent government Covid guidelines around the delay in lifting of restrictions across Ireland, we are unable to proceed with our shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork this summer,” the band said in the statement.

The two shows, which are part of the band's reunion tour, were meant to take place last summer but were rescheduled to this August due to the pandemic. The new dates confirmed for the concerts are Friday the 12 and Saturday the 13 of August 2022.

Westlife pictured at a press conference at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while announcing their plan to bring their reunion tour to Cork.
Westlife pictured at a press conference at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while announcing their plan to bring their reunion tour to Cork.

It seems the band, who split in 2012 but got back together two years ago, have had to reschedule their shows in Britain too, with tweets popping up quoting a similar statement released to ticket holders there.

Earlier this year, Westlife announced a split from record label EMI and plans for their largest world tour yet, with dates set in the US for the first time.

Until then, fans have been told to “hold on” to their tickets for next August.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage and to see you all again when it’s safe to do so. Much love.”

Read More

Waterford's All Together Now festival postponed for second year in a row

More in this section

Stanley Tucci on challenging conventions of same-sex romance in film Stanley Tucci on challenging conventions of same-sex romance in film
Cork Midsummer Festival roundup:  Lisa McInerney, grow-house art and cutting-edge percussion   Cork Midsummer Festival roundup:  Lisa McInerney, grow-house art and cutting-edge percussion  
Denise Chaila and Gavin James head up Ireland's first festival in 15 months - Covid testing required Denise Chaila and Gavin James head up Ireland's first festival in 15 months - Covid testing required
#westlife
Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again

Waterford's All Together Now festival postponed for second year in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices