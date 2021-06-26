Radio Highlights: Pride documentaries and specials, Conal Creedon at UCC

Music from the Aran Islands and Connemara, recorded in the sixties and seventies, in the third in the historic series.
Six Travellers describe their experiences as LGBT+ people, and the wider issues they face as members of both communities.
Exploring the experiences of a diverse group of transgender people in Ireland, from Leaving Cert and university students, to parents and grandparents.
Cork-based musician Evelyn Grant takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment 'Golden Opportunities': the Community Time Machine project in Co Wicklow puts older people in touch with teenagers to forge post-lockdown connections.
Marcus Mac Conghail presents new radio essays on the theme of women’s lives and experiences. Contributors include Ceri Garfield, Sibeál Ní Chonghaile, Sally Rooney, Róisín Sheehy, and Áine Durkin.
Film critic Declan Burke looks at how Get Shorty went from a classic book to a classic film; Declan Hughes reviews BBC 4's series on Hemingway.
James Skelly of indie veterans The Coral plays tracks from their new album Coral Island, from the band’s past as well as from his own personal stash of influences.
A new series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks recorded at the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night, pre-pandemic - kicking off with Cónal Creedon at the O'Rahilly Building.
Author Deirdre Sullivan on short story collection 'I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay'; music journalist Zara Hedderman introduces us to Scott Walker's long and distinguished body of work.
Another double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1995 Fanning Session from Dublin noisemakers Mexican Pets is paired with a 2018 Studio 8 Session from Wicklow 'noisy shed rockers' Felonies.
Róisín Sheehy visits forests in Waterford and Kilkenny, in the second of this new series on Ireland's woodlands.
American writer Lisa Taddeo talks to Seán Rocks about her new book 'Animal' - which sees a woman take a cross-country journey to reclaim the narrative around her past.
Among the long-running show's usual salvo of new Irish and international music, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of UK soul superstar Michael Kiwanuka's as-live set for BBC's 6Music Festival earlier this year.
Legendary country hellraiser Gram Parsons is the focus of this first programme about Americana music and artists, hosted as Gaeilge by Seán Ó hÉanaigh.
To mark Pride month, Dublin Digital Radio has put together a week of LGBT* specials - everything from panels on health and the movement's Irish history, to dancefloor-ready mixes from DDR's own LGBT* residents - and it's all available for listening back online.