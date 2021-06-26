Radio Highlights: Pride documentaries and specials, Conal Creedon at UCC

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Music from the Aran Islands and Connemara, recorded in the sixties and seventies, in the third in the historic series.

Prejudice and Pride

Newstalk, 9pm

Six Travellers describe their experiences as LGBT+ people, and the wider issues they face as members of both communities.

SUNDAY

All Mine

Newstalk, 7am

Exploring the experiences of a diverse group of transgender people in Ireland, from Leaving Cert and university students, to parents and grandparents.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Cork-based musician Evelyn Grant takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment 'Golden Opportunities': the Community Time Machine project in Co Wicklow puts older people in touch with teenagers to forge post-lockdown connections.

MONDAY

Aistí on Aer,

R na G, 4.10pm

Marcus Mac Conghail presents new radio essays on the theme of women’s lives and experiences. Contributors include Ceri Garfield, Sibeál Ní Chonghaile, Sally Rooney, Róisín Sheehy, and Áine Durkin.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Film critic Declan Burke looks at how Get Shorty went from a classic book to a classic film; Declan Hughes reviews BBC 4's series on Hemingway.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

James Skelly of indie veterans The Coral plays tracks from their new album Coral Island, from the band’s past as well as from his own personal stash of influences.

TUESDAY

Conal Creedon: reads some of his work for Fiction at the Friary and on Campus, Tuesday, 5pm, UCC 98.3FM. Picture: Clare Keogh

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A new series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks recorded at the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night, pre-pandemic - kicking off with Cónal Creedon at the O'Rahilly Building.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Deirdre Sullivan on short story collection 'I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay'; music journalist Zara Hedderman introduces us to Scott Walker's long and distinguished body of work.

The Alternative

RTÉ 2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1995 Fanning Session from Dublin noisemakers Mexican Pets is paired with a 2018 Studio 8 Session from Wicklow 'noisy shed rockers' Felonies.

WEDNESDAY

Tar liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Róisín Sheehy visits forests in Waterford and Kilkenny, in the second of this new series on Ireland's woodlands.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

American writer Lisa Taddeo talks to Seán Rocks about her new book 'Animal' - which sees a woman take a cross-country journey to reclaim the narrative around her past.

The Alternative

RTÉ 2FM, 10pm

Among the long-running show's usual salvo of new Irish and international music, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of UK soul superstar Michael Kiwanuka's as-live set for BBC's 6Music Festival earlier this year.

FRIDAY

Lasracha

R na G, 9pm

Legendary country hellraiser Gram Parsons is the focus of this first programme about Americana music and artists, hosted as Gaeilge by Seán Ó hÉanaigh.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Queering the Airwaves

Dublin Digital Radio

To mark Pride month, Dublin Digital Radio has put together a week of LGBT* specials - everything from panels on health and the movement's Irish history, to dancefloor-ready mixes from DDR's own LGBT* residents - and it's all available for listening back online.