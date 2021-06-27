Sunday TV Tips: The immigrant and domestic servant — who became the mother of Donald Trump

— A look at the life of Ghislaine Maxwell; and a 'visit' to Glastonbury
Sunday TV Tips: The immigrant and domestic servant — who became the mother of Donald Trump

Máthair Trump (Mary McLeod). Donald Trump's mother was an emigrant from Scotland

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Máthair Trump

TG4, 5.35pm

A look at Donald Trump’s late mother's background. Mary MacLeod was raised in the remote Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides and was one of thousands of immigrants who left the Island for America in search of a better life. 

Legends of Glastonbury

BBC Two, 7.30pm

Memorable performances from the festival, including Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Madness, Kylie Minogue, Jimmy Cliff, Blondie, the Who and Shirley Bassey.

Followed by Live at Worthy Farm: Backstage and Live at Worthy Farm: Highlights.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

The powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but her life is rocked by a series of scandals and accusations when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender.

Sport

Tour de France, stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne, Guerlédan (183km), TG4, noon.

GAA: Ulster Football Championship — Down v Donegal, throw-in 1pm; Munster Hurling Championship — Clare v Waterford, throw-in 3.30pm RTÉ One.

Racing: Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh. RTÉ2, 1.45pm

UEFA Euro 2020: Round 16 - Netherlands v Czech Republic, ko 5pm; Belgium v Portugal, ko 8pm. RTÉ2.

Rugby: International Rugby Union — England A v Scotland A (ko 2pm). Channel 4.

Radio

Weekend Drive 

Lyric FM, 4pm 

Cork-based musician Evelyn Grant takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment Golden Opportunities: the Community Time Machine project in Co. Wicklow puts older people in touch with teenagers to forge post-lockdown connections.

Latest

