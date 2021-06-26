Saturday TV Tips: Chris O'Dowd tackles doping deception in The Program and Tour de France stage one gets underway

Cars 3

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Constantly outraced by a fleet of hi-tech rookies, former champ Lightning McQueen must find a new way to win. Animated adventure, featuring the voice of Owen Wilson.

Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) in Cars 3. Pictures: PA Photo/Disney Pixar

Mamma Mia!

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

One for fans of Abba songs and musical comedies. A bride asks three of her mother's old flames to her wedding to learn which of them is her father. Stars Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.

Julie Walters, Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski in Mamma Mia!. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Studios

The Program

TG4, 10pm

An Irish sports journalist becomes convinced that Lance Armstrong's performances during the Tour de France victories are fuelled by banned substances. He starts hunting for evidence that will expose Armstrong. Stars Ben Foster and Chris O'Dowd.

Kindred

Sky Cinema

Mystery drama starring Cork's super versatile and talented Fiona Shaw. When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance, Small Axe) collapses at the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home — a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere — with Ben’s overbearing mother, Margaret (Fiona Shaw), and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas (Jack Lowden). They are determined to care for her — at least until the baby arrives. Grief-stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by and her visions intensify, she begins to doubt the family's intentions, and her suspicions grow that they may be trying to control her and her unborn baby.

Fiona Shaw and Tamara Lawrance in Kindred

Sport

Tour de France, stage 1, Brest to Landernau (198km). TG4, 11am

GAA: Division 1 and 2 Ladies Finals. TG4, 4.38pm and 7.15pm

Athletics National Championships. With Derval O’Rourke and Rob Heffernan. RTÉ One, 1.55pm

UEFA Euro 2020. Round 16. Wales v Denmark ko 5pm; Italy v Austria, ko 8pm, RTÉ2

Rugby union: British & Irish Lions v Japan, Channel 4, 3pm

Radio

Prejudice and Pride

Newstalk, 9pm

Six Travellers describe their experiences as LGBT+ people, and the wider issues they face as members of both communities.