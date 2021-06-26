Saturday TV Tips: Chris O'Dowd tackles doping deception in The Program and Tour de France stage one gets underway

Constantly outraced by a fleet of hi-tech rookies, former champ Lightning McQueen must find a new way to win. Animated adventure, featuring the voice of Owen Wilson.
One for fans of Abba songs and musical comedies. A bride asks three of her mother's old flames to her wedding to learn which of them is her father. Stars Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.
An Irish sports journalist becomes convinced that Lance Armstrong's performances during the Tour de France victories are fuelled by banned substances. He starts hunting for evidence that will expose Armstrong. Stars Ben Foster and Chris O'Dowd.
Mystery drama starring Cork's super versatile and talented Fiona Shaw. When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte (Tamara Lawrance,) collapses at the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home — a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere — with Ben’s overbearing mother, Margaret (Fiona Shaw), and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas (Jack Lowden). They are determined to care for her — at least until the baby arrives. Grief-stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by and her visions intensify, she begins to doubt the family's intentions, and her suspicions grow that they may be trying to control her and her unborn baby.
Tour de France, stage 1, Brest to Landernau (198km). TG4, 11am
GAA: Division 1 and 2 Ladies Finals. TG4, 4.38pm and 7.15pm
Athletics National Championships. With Derval O’Rourke and Rob Heffernan. RTÉ One, 1.55pm
UEFA Euro 2020. Round 16. Wales v Denmark ko 5pm; Italy v Austria, ko 8pm, RTÉ2
Rugby union: British & Irish Lions v Japan, Channel 4, 3pm
Newstalk, 9pm
Six Travellers describe their experiences as LGBT+ people, and the wider issues they face as members of both communities.