Wednesday TV Tips: Well, look who's back — McDreamy and Meredith

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Another chance to catch Neven Maguire's travels along the coastline of County Cork. His first stop at Glengarriff harbour for a boat tour of Bantry Bay amd is joined by chef Eddie Attwell of the Eccles Hotel Glengarriff, who shares his recipe for Gin and Blackcurrant Cured Pollock.

Neven then travels south east to Long Strand Beach, home of The Fish Basket, a fish and chip shop where he meets owner, Peter Shanahan.

Neven travels to Union Hall and meets skipper Charlie Deasy, 22 and visits Glenmar Shellfish.

Neven Maguire with Peter Shanahan of The Fish Basket at Long Strand, West Cork

Erin Brockovich

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A single mother goes to work at a law firm and ends up taking on a company suspected of contaminating a small town's water supply. Fact-based drama, starring Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts reacts after winning the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for the film 'Erin Brockovich,' during the 73rd annual Academy Awards in 2001. Picture: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Grey’s Anatomy

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

Well, look who’s back! Meredith is still in a coma as her body battles the impact of contracting Covid-19. While her colleagues continue to search for ways to treat her, we get to see what the patient is thinking. And Patrick Dempsey pops up again as Meredith’s husband Derek. In a dream sequence, he tries to persuade her it’s time to return to the land of the living.

Meredith and Derek in Grey's Anatomy

Draw With Will

Sky Kids

Learn how to draw some of the most famous cartoon characters of all time! Tips and guidance from Cork Spiderman and Star Wars artist, Will Sliney.

Will Sliney: Sky Kids, Draw with Will

Sport

GAA: U20 Hurling Championship Leinster final: Dublin v Galway, (throw-in 7.30pm, TG4).

UEFA Euro 2020: Slovakia v Spain (UTV and RTÉ2). Sweden v Poland (ko 5pm, on RTÉ2 at 7.30pm); Portugal v France (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Actress Kathy Rose O'Brien and director Joan Sheehy talk about 'In the Middle of the Fields', a theatre piece based on Mary Lavin's short story, happening in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.