Wednesday TV Tips: Well, look who's back — McDreamy and Meredith

Another chance to catch Neven Maguire's travels along the coastline of County Cork. His first stop at Glengarriff harbour for a boat tour of Bantry Bay amd is joined by chef Eddie Attwell of the Eccles Hotel Glengarriff, who shares his recipe for Gin and Blackcurrant Cured Pollock.
Neven then travels south east to Long Strand Beach, home of The Fish Basket, a fish and chip shop where he meets owner, Peter Shanahan.
Neven travels to Union Hall and meets skipper Charlie Deasy, 22 and visits Glenmar Shellfish.
A single mother goes to work at a law firm and ends up taking on a company suspected of contaminating a small town's water supply. Fact-based drama, starring Julia Roberts.
Well, look who’s back! Meredith is still in a coma as her body battles the impact of contracting Covid-19. While her colleagues continue to search for ways to treat her, we get to see what the patient is thinking. And Patrick Dempsey pops up again as Meredith’s husband Derek. In a dream sequence, he tries to persuade her it’s time to return to the land of the living.
Sky Kids
Learn how to draw some of the most famous cartoon characters of all time! Tips and guidance from Cork Spiderman and Star Wars artist, Will Sliney.
GAA: U20 Hurling Championship Leinster final: Dublin v Galway, (throw-in 7.30pm, TG4).
UEFA Euro 2020: Slovakia v Spain (UTV and RTÉ2). Sweden v Poland (ko 5pm, on RTÉ2 at 7.30pm); Portugal v France (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).
RTÉ 1, 7pm Actress Kathy Rose O'Brien and director Joan Sheehy talk about 'In the Middle of the Fields', a theatre piece based on Mary Lavin's short story, happening in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.