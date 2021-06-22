Tuesday TV Tips: This is how we roll — battle of the food trucks 

Food truck chefs from across Ireland go head-to-head to be crowned Ireland’s finest food truck.
The teams must create a grand occasion showpiece — a Religieuse a l’Ancienne (a choux pastry and custard ‘mountain’) — to serve 24 people, with two different flavours of eclairs inspired by the theme of time travel.
Documentary revealing how a murky brown medicine invented by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton in 1886, containing cocaine, became the best-selling soft drink of all time.
Surrogacy thriller. Tensions reach breaking-point between the couple and their surrogate and when Kaya loses control, Dan questions what he really knows about the teenager he has invited into his home.
UEFA Euro 2020: England v Czech Republic or Croatia v Scotland (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).
RTÉ 1, 7pm: Seán Rocks talks to artist Amanda Coogan about her role in the Rua Red Gallery, Tallaght's 'Magdalene Series' of exhibitions and response works.
2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: a February 1994 Fanning Session from incendiary outfit Scheer; and a 2013 Studio 8 session from songwriter Constance Keane, aka Fears - whose debut LP finally released this month.