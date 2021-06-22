Tuesday TV Tips: This is how we roll — battle of the food trucks 

And eclairs inspired by time travel are on menu on Bake Off; plus Euro 2020 games this evening
Tuesday TV Tips: This is how we roll — battle of the food trucks 

Battle of the Food Trucks: presenter James Patrice hosts as food truck chefs from across Ireland go head-to-head to be crowned Ireland’s finest food truck

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Battle of the Food Trucks

RTÉ Player, from 9am

Food truck chefs from across Ireland go head-to-head to be crowned Ireland’s finest food truck.

Bake Off: The Professionals

C4, 8pm

The teams must create a grand occasion showpiece — a Religieuse a l’Ancienne (a choux pastry and custard ‘mountain’) — to serve 24 people, with two different flavours of eclairs inspired by the theme of time travel.

Inside Coca-Cola

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Documentary revealing how a murky brown medicine invented by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton in 1886, containing cocaine, became the best-selling soft drink of all time.

Coca-Cola bottle in 1906 and in more recent times

The Nest

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

Surrogacy thriller. Tensions reach breaking-point between the couple and their surrogate and when Kaya loses control, Dan questions what he really knows about the teenager he has invited into his home.

Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack in The Nest

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020: England v Czech Republic or Croatia v Scotland (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Seán Rocks talks to artist Amanda Coogan about her role in the Rua Red Gallery, Tallaght's 'Magdalene Series' of exhibitions and response works.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: a February 1994 Fanning Session from incendiary outfit Scheer; and a 2013 Studio 8 session from songwriter Constance Keane, aka Fears - whose debut LP finally released this month.

