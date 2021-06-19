Book Review: Britain’s identity crisis

ON the first day of her new job as British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher arrived in 10 Downing Street with a portrait of Winston Churchill under her arm. But where Britain’s wartime leader believed that the country should be “with Europe, but not of it”, Thatcher said that Britain’s “destiny is in Europe”.

When Thatcher scored her first election victory in 1979, she had campaigned as a self-declared pro-European, headed a Conservative party that was overwhelmingly pro-European, and took charge of a country that four years previously expressed significant support – 67% against 33% – in a referendum to remain part of the European Economic Community (EEC).

Indeed, Thatcher was one of the key architects of the European single market. At the Fontainebleau summit in 1984, Thatcher presented her fellow leaders with the booklet Europe – The Future, that served as a foundation stone for the single market and Thatcher vigorously promoted the project, accelerating Britain’s European integration to a level unimagined by her predecessors.

But when Thatcher was deposed by her own party in 1990, it signalled the first shots in the bitter Tory civil war that would topple the three subsequent Conservative prime ministers – John Major, David Cameron, and Theresa May – and dramatically wrench Britain out of the European Union (EU).

The price Britain paid in winning World War II was losing its empire. In Britain Alone, Financial Times journalist Philip Stephens chronicles how since the demise of its empire that was home to 700 million citizens and the eclipse of Britain as a global power the country has groped to establish a new identity. His book “is a story of inflated ambition and diminished circumstance”.

When diplomats tried to explain to then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson that Britain could not, as he insisted, leave the EU and maintain all the benefits of membership, Johnson would “cover his ears with his hands and hum the national anthem”. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

No event better encapsulates Britain’s post-war decline than the Suez crisis. When Egypt’s president nationalised the canal in 1956, British prime minister Anthony Eden tried to retake the canal by military force. Britain had effectively controlled the canal for 70 years and Eden claimed it was the “swing door of the British Empire”.

But where Britain viewed its campaign through the prism of empire, the rest of the world saw the attack as a violation of the new rules-based order. When the US refused to support the expedition, Britain was forced into a humiliating withdrawal.

As post-war Britain floundered to reinvent itself, the US overtook Britain as the dominant Western power. Britain’s focus on ensuring that the US was its most important ally blinkered it to the burgeoning cooperation between continental countries that culminated in the establishment of the EEC in 1957.

A vital strand of the book emphasises how Britain’s anxiety about choosing between the US and Europe rested on a false dichotomy because the US enthusiastically endorsed European collaboration as a bulwark against the threat of Soviet communism.

A cornerstone of the Marshall Plan – the $15 billion fund provided by the US to rebuild Europe’s economies after the destruction of World War II – was to compel extensive cooperation between European neighbours.

Stephens deftly traces the contrasting experiences of British efforts to maintain the so-called ‘special’ relationship with the US.

Harold Wilson avoided supporting American involvement in Vietnam without rupturing Anglo–American relations. Compare that to how Tony Blair’s blatant determination to burnish the alliance with Washington led to Britain’s unquestioning backing of the disastrous US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Infamously, Blair wrote “I will be with you, whatever” to George W. Bush in a 2002 note that was subsequently seen as evidence that Blair would embark on war regardless of the circumstances. “Too often,” Stephens writes, “‘special’ has resembled ‘servile’.” Edward Heath’s elevation to 10 Downing Street in 1970 marked a crucial juncture in the ‘special’ relationship: Heath was the only prime minister since 1945 who wanted to align Britain more closely with Europe than the US.

As Britain struggled to reconcile its aspirations to dominate the world stage with its fears of being locked out of the European project, Britain’s decision to join (with Ireland) the EEC in 1973 appeared to offer a delicate compromise.

In reality, Britain’s entry into the EEC unleashed a “decades-long psychodrama” where the country initially achieved but finally failed to resolve the collision of two opposing emotions: an intrinsic sense of superiority based on, among other things, Britain’s victory in World War II and a budding insecurity fostered by the belief that the countries Britain defeated in that war were winning the peace.

Stephens’s accomplished, incisive and occasionally acerbic book disentangles the political contortions of post-war Britain in its attempts to accommodate the tensions between its imperial past and its uneasy present.

In stark contrast to the Brexit referendum debate, Britain Alone accords Northern Ireland an essential role and Stephens provides an informed account and considered analysis of a conflict that represented Britain’s most aggravated internal problem.

Despite some duplication, Stephens marshals wide reading and extensive conversations with high-ranking politicians into a persuasive thesis and a lively narrative sprinkled with revealing pen portraits of the principal actors: when diplomats tried to explain to then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson that Britain could not, as he insisted, leave the EU and maintain all the benefits of membership, Johnson would “cover his ears with his hands and hum the national anthem”.

If the book confidently rehearses the polarisation provoked by the 2016 Brexit referendum and its tortured aftermath, it excels in underlining how the wrecking ball that David Cameron took to Britain’s EU membership was entirely avoidable.

In 2013, while in coalition with the Liberal Democrats, Cameron announced that if the Conservatives won an overall majority at the next election he would call a referendum on Europe despite the lack of urgency: in opinion polls between 2010 and 2015, those who cited Europe as “one of the most important” issues rarely exceeded 10%.

When European leaders expressed their dismay at Cameron’s gamble, he insisted the 2015 election would produce another Conservative-led coalition government. But when the party won a 12-seat majority, Cameron was forced to deliver on his ill-conceived promise.

The contradictions of Cameron’s position in the Brexit campaign were succinctly articulated by German chancellor Angela Merkel: after consistently portraying the EU as a perfidious threat to British sovereignty, Cameron’s government suddenly tried to recast itself as gallant proponents of European integration in a six-week referendum campaign.

The complications of Britain’s vexed relationship with Europe were embodied in the most glaring irony of the Brexit result.

Britain stoutly espoused creating the European single market and enlarging the EU to accommodate the former Warsaw Pact countries, but the direct consequences of these changes – increased regulation and higher immigration from the new member states – fuelled the grievances of the Leave campaign.

The binary choice that Cameron’s government presented to the British public in the referendum gave no indication of the enormous complexity involved in withdrawing from the EU demanded by the slender – 52% to 48% – Brexit victory.

The upshot of Cameron’s blithe, cavalier pledge was that Britain isolated itself from its biggest economic partner, relinquished its role in determining the political direction of the continent, and undermined the integrity of the United Kingdom. Ultimately, Brexit amounted to obliterating the role Britain had carved for itself since the Suez expedition as a strong European power with international interests.

Suez and Brexit are the hinges of Stephens’s book. Despite the sixty-year gap between them, the events were charged by similar impulses. Both questioned whether the co-ordinates of Britain’s identity should be determined by its island geography or by its exceptional history and both represented efforts to map a future for Britain by sliding a pair of nostalgia lenses over present reality. But while Suez was a single seismic event, the repercussions of Brexit will be longer lasting.

“The country’s place in the world will always be shaped by its history,” Stephens concludes, “but it cannot, as the Brexiters would have it, remain frozen in history.”