Saturday TV Tips: Leader's speech from Leo Varadkar; La La Land and Double Jeopardy this evening

Fine Gael Ard Fheis: The Leader’s Speech.

RTÉ One, 5pm

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addresses his party’s conference.

A Wrinkle In Time

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

After the disappearance of her scientist father, three beings send a girl, her brother and her friend to space in order to find him. Fantasy, starring Storm Reid.

Storm Reid and Levi Miller in A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

La La Land

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

"I'm Letting Life Hit Me Until It Gets Tired."

An actress and a struggling jazz musician fall in love and attempt to realise their respective dreams in Los Angeles. Musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land. Picture: PA Photo/Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK Ltd

Double Jeopardy

Virgin Media Two, 10pm

"I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras, and they can't touch me."

A woman seeks revenge on her husband for faking his death and framing her for murder, but a parole officer is determined to stop her. Thriller, with Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones.

Ashley Judd has said she believes she was blackballed by Harvey Weinstein because she was not afraid of him. She was among the first women to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment, and says he sabotaged her career.

Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones in Double Jeopardy

Sport

GAA: live matches at 1.15pm and 3.25pm on TG4; Live Six Nations Under-20s, Scotland v Ireland (kick-off 2pm, RTÉ One)

Rugby: Rainbow Cup Final, Benetton v Sharks or Bulls (4.30pm, TG4)

UEFA Euro 2020: Hungary v France (ko 2pm); Portugal v Germany (ko 5pm); Spain v Poland, (ko 8pm, all on RTÉ2)

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 9pm: Part two of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.