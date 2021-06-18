Saturday TV Tips: Leader's speech from Leo Varadkar; La La Land and Double Jeopardy this evening

Three Euro 2020 games; Tánaiste addresses the Fine Gael conference at 5pm — and Ashley Judd, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Tommy Lee Jones in movies this evening
Saturday TV Tips: Leader's speech from Leo Varadkar; La La Land and Double Jeopardy this evening

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar feeding the sealions during a visit to Dublin Zoo this week. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Fine Gael Ard Fheis: The Leader’s Speech.

RTÉ One, 5pm

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addresses his party’s conference.

A Wrinkle In Time

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

After the disappearance of her scientist father, three beings send a girl, her brother and her friend to space in order to find him. Fantasy, starring Storm Reid.

Storm Reid and Levi Miller in A Wrinkle in Time (2018)
Storm Reid and Levi Miller in A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

La La Land

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

"I'm Letting Life Hit Me Until It Gets Tired."

An actress and a struggling jazz musician fall in love and attempt to realise their respective dreams in Los Angeles. Musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land. Picture: PA Photo/Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK Ltd
Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land. Picture: PA Photo/Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK Ltd

Double Jeopardy

Virgin Media Two, 10pm

"I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras, and they can't touch me."

A woman seeks revenge on her husband for faking his death and framing her for murder, but a parole officer is determined to stop her. Thriller, with Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones.

Ashley Judd has said she believes she was blackballed by Harvey Weinstein because she was not afraid of him. She was among the first women to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment, and says he sabotaged her career.

Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones in Double Jeopardy
Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones in Double Jeopardy

Sport

GAA: live matches at 1.15pm and 3.25pm on TG4; Live Six Nations Under-20s, Scotland v Ireland (kick-off 2pm, RTÉ One)

Rugby: Rainbow Cup Final, Benetton v Sharks or Bulls (4.30pm, TG4)

UEFA Euro 2020: Hungary v France (ko 2pm); Portugal v Germany (ko 5pm); Spain v Poland, (ko 8pm, all on RTÉ2)

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 9pm: Part two of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

Read More

Official statement released over Oscars mix-up

More in this section

Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 28, 2019 Celebrating 10 years of Lady Gaga's hit Born This Way in time for Pride
Netflix releases trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary Netflix releases trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary
fine gael ard fheisleader's speecha wrinkle in timela la landdouble jeopardy#euro 2020hungary v franceportugal v germanyspain v polandperson: leo varadkarperson: ashley juddperson: ryan goslingperson: emma stoneperson: tommy lee jonesperson: storm reid
Saturday TV Tips: Leader's speech from Leo Varadkar; La La Land and Double Jeopardy this evening

Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices