Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series

Siobhán McSweeney. Photograph Moya Nolan

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 16:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cork's Siobhán McSweeney had never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the first series of Derry Girls, a show that would go on to be a worldwide smash. 

Having 'fallen in love' with the place, she's now setting out to explore more of its lakes, mountains, coastline and forests, for a new four-part series for More4.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney, produced by Belfast-based Waddell Media, sees the star visiting landmarks like Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the Causeway Coast.

Siobhán says: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors. 

"As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

