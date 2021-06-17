Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series

Cork's Siobhán McSweeney had never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the first series of Derry Girls, a show that would go on to be a worldwide smash.

I’m from Cork. I don’t see the point going anywhere else tbh. https://t.co/m1J9XeSSrE

Having 'fallen in love' with the place, she's now setting out to explore more of its lakes, mountains, coastline and forests, for a new four-part series for More4.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney, produced by Belfast-based Waddell Media, sees the star visiting landmarks like Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the Causeway Coast.

Siobhán says: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors.

"As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”