Album reviews: Slickness doesn't save Maroon 5, but  Sleater-Kinney hit the spot 

Maroon 5, Jordi

★★☆☆☆

The degree to which rock'n'roll has been devoured whole by pop was powerfully underscored by Bono and The Edge’s recent Euro 2020 performance of their song We Are The People.

A collaboration with DJ Martin Garrix, the track has some of the formal attributes of rock – Edge’s guitar, Bono’s vocals – but what it really wants to be is a slick radio banger.

That trend of rock bands wishing they were pop purveyors arguably began in 2002 with Maroon 5’s Songs About Jane. And as the instigators of the rock group-as-pop machine concept, it is appropriate that the ensemble’s seventh record should feature cameos by r'n'b star Megan Thee Stallion, late rapper Nipsey Hussle and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

Maroon 5 represent a nexus point where all genres glom together and are regurgitated as something slick, glossy and vaporous. The new component on Jordi is a deep melancholy, flowing from the death in 2017 of their manager (and singer Adam Levine’s childhood friend) Jordan Feldstein.

Shadows are also cast by the pandemic and by the anger felt over the killing of George Floyd, both of which are referenced on single Nobody’s Love.

Yet if the sentiments are undoubtedly keenly felt, the record is wound up in a familiar tangle of stadium histrionics and machine-tooled slickness. And if Jordi has a heart, it lacks a soul.

Sleater-Kinney, Path of Wellness

★★★★☆

Reduced to a duo following the departure of drummer Janet Weiss, indie-punk icons Sleater-Kinney continue to kick up a rattling racket on their new lockdown album. Path of Wellness was self-produced by the partnership of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (largely owing to Covid regulations) and sees them doubling down on their core values of full-throttle alternative rock and songs that scrutinise misogyny in the music industry and wider society.

Conjuring with the spirit of Sonic Youth, Joan Jett and Chrissie Hynde it is thrillingly confrontational in places, while the bulldozer of a title track is a reminder of Sleater-Kinney’s ability to bolt a tumultuous chorus to thought-provoking lyrics.

Growling, impetuous, and never less than scorching, Path of Wellness finds these Nineties alt. flagbearers taking on Covid claustrophobia and midlife malaise and discovering that the struggle has only made them stronger.