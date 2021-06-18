Cork Midsummer Festival: Six highlights for the weekend 

The Saviour

(Live streams Fri-Sun; On demand June 21-27)

The impressive duo of Marie Mullen and Brian Gleeson star in the world premiere of Deirdre Kinahan’s play, which will be streamed online from the Everyman. Directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Louise Lowe, it charts the shift in social, political and religious life in Ireland over the past thirty years.

A City & A Garden

(Individual walks with headphone audio; free)

Lisa McInerney, Louise Hegarty and Danny Denton have written stories that you listen to along particular routes in Cork. For instance, McInerney's begins on Sundays Well and finishes near Douglas Street, complete with a soundtrack from Fish Go Deep.

Bád Shiobhán

(Online, Fri-Sun)

Siobhán Ni Dhuinnin and Pádraig Ó Duinnín. Picture: Clare Keogh

Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín is the choreographer daughter of traditional boat-builder Pádraig Ó Duinnín. With an original score, the piece combines movement, text, projections and song as it explores familial relationships.

Crosstown Drift

(City-wide, Saturday)

Lisa McInerney a Galway based author. Picture Dan LInehan

The literary strand of the festival features live outdoor events from Lisa McInerney and Eimear Ryan. First up, McInerney guides a walking tour of places in Cork that have influenced her. Then Ryan reads from her debut novel.

BIRDIE

(Live, but sold out)

Film artist Oonagh Kearney and composer Ellen King have taken inspiration from the life of Cork opera singer Kate 'Birdie’ Conway for a piece that unfolds around the Port of Cork. The socially-distant audience wear headphones.

Bangers & Crash Percussion

Elizabeth Fort, Sunday – Tues

Percussion with Alex Petcu and co.

Tom Lane and Alex Petcu have teamed up before for the Midsummer shows at Cork Opera House, and here they're joined by Amanda Feery in the creation of three new percursion works. The audience at Elizabeth Fort will be surrounded by six musicians with a vast array of percussion instruments.