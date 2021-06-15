Tuesday TV Tips: Surrogacy thriller The Nest has ambitions, twists, and secrets

Crumble, lemon meringue pie, and tiramisu are the challenges; and the six pairs of pastry chefs must create edible sculptures also.
Documentary examining one of the best-known and biggest chocolate makers as scientists attempt to cut sugar from their Dairy Milk recipe.
New series. A teenager makes a deal to be a surrogate for a well-off, childless Glasgow couple, Dan and Emily Docherty. Thriller, starring Martin Compston (Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the BBC drama Line of Duty), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) and Mirren Mack.
UEFA EURO 2020: Hungary v Portugal from Budapest (ko 5pm) and France v Germany (ko 8pm, both RTÉ 2).
, 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives, with singer-songwriter Mundy’s 1996 session for Dave Fanning, and Tieranniesaur’s 2012 Studio 8 session.