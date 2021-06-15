Tuesday TV Tips: Surrogacy thriller The Nest has ambitions, twists, and secrets

— plus France v Germany in Euro 2020; and a look inside a Cadbury factory and lab
Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack in The Nest

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Bake Off: The Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

Crumble, lemon meringue pie, and tiramisu are the challenges; and the six pairs of pastry chefs must create edible sculptures also.

Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Documentary examining one of the best-known and biggest chocolate makers as scientists attempt to cut sugar from their Dairy Milk recipe.

Scientist Adam Harris at the Cadbury chocolate lab Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped
The Nest

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

New series. A teenager makes a deal to be a surrogate for a well-off, childless Glasgow couple, Dan and Emily Docherty. Thriller, starring Martin Compston (Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the BBC drama Line of Duty), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) and Mirren Mack.

Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack in The Nest
Sport

UEFA EURO 2020: Hungary v Portugal from Budapest (ko 5pm) and France v Germany (ko 8pm, both RTÉ 2).

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives, with singer-songwriter Mundy’s 1996 session for Dave Fanning, and Tieranniesaur’s 2012 Studio 8 session.

