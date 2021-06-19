Radio Highlights: Saint Sister speak; creativity lost and found; a journey into the forest

SATURDAY

Bailúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

More invaluable recordings from the Aran Islands in the second programme in this historic series.

The London Ear

RTÉ 2XM, 1pm

New music from Irish musicians based in the UK, plus presenter Vanessa Monaghan presents her Pride playlist.

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 9pm

Part two of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

A Cradle Song: The friendship and collaboration between US poet John Berryman and Irish composer Brian Boydell, explored by Claire Cunningham, with contribution from family and peers of both men.

Sunday Feature

BBC Radio 3, 6.45pm

Many of English poet Ivor Gurney's great works were lost after he was committed to an insane asylum after World War I. Dr Kate Kennedy looks at his archive, and encounters a rich body of artistic output for the first time.

MONDAY

Morning Ireland

RTÉ 1, 7am

As the state broadcaster continues to mark the Decade of Centenaries, Morning Ireland reports from City Hall in Belfast, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of King George V's visit to open the Northern Irish parliament.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Deirdre Kinahan's 'The Saviour' at Cork Midsummer reviewed; Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' remembered 50 years on from its release.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Morgan MacIntyre and Gemma Doherty of 'atmosfolk' duo Saint Sister examine and premiere tracks from their forthcoming album, discuss their musical roots, and the prevalence of women in modern Irish music.

Groover's Corner

RTÉ 2XM, 9pm

Peter Curtin talks with Bitten Twice collective producer Rory Sweeney about new album 'I Like You'.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Seán Rocks talks to artist Amanda Coogan about her role in the Rua Red Gallery, Tallaght's 'Magdalene Series' of exhibitions and response works.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: a February 1994 Fanning Session from incendiary outfit Scheer; and a 2013 Studio 8 session from songwriter Constance Keane, aka Fears - whose debut LP finally released this month.

WEDNESDAY

Writer Manchán Magan is the first guest on a new show on our forests; Wednesday, 1.30pm, R na G. Pic: Florian Masson

Tar liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Manchán Magan is the guest in the first programme of this new series about forests, hosted by Roisín Sheehy.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actress Kathy Rose O'Brien and director Joan Sheehy talk about 'In the Middle of the Fields', a theatre piece based on Mary Lavin's short story, happening in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

THURSDAY

Ceol na Gael

R na G, 7pm

Seán Ó hÉanaigh presents a wide array of music from the Irish and Scottish traditions.

FRIDAY

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

From Bantry to Beyond: Paul Herriott brings us highlights from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival 2021.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mise Freshin' 2

RTÉ Radio Player

Múinteoir Ray Wingnut brings us on another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O'Neill, and members of Limerick's 'not-a-label' The Unscene, among others.