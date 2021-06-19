Radio Highlights: Saint Sister speak; creativity lost and found; a journey into the forest

More invaluable recordings from the Aran Islands in the second programme in this historic series.
New music from Irish musicians based in the UK, plus presenter Vanessa Monaghan presents her Pride playlist.
Part two of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.
A Cradle Song: The friendship and collaboration between US poet John Berryman and Irish composer Brian Boydell, explored by Claire Cunningham, with contribution from family and peers of both men.
Many of English poet Ivor Gurney's great works were lost after he was committed to an insane asylum after World War I. Dr Kate Kennedy looks at his archive, and encounters a rich body of artistic output for the first time.
As the state broadcaster continues to mark the Decade of Centenaries, Morning Ireland reports from City Hall in Belfast, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of King George V's visit to open the Northern Irish parliament.
Deirdre Kinahan's 'The Saviour' at Cork Midsummer reviewed; Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' remembered 50 years on from its release.
Morgan MacIntyre and Gemma Doherty of 'atmosfolk' duo Saint Sister examine and premiere tracks from their forthcoming album, discuss their musical roots, and the prevalence of women in modern Irish music.
Peter Curtin talks with Bitten Twice collective producer Rory Sweeney about new album 'I Like You'.
Seán Rocks talks to artist Amanda Coogan about her role in the Rua Red Gallery, Tallaght's 'Magdalene Series' of exhibitions and response works.
A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives: a February 1994 Fanning Session from incendiary outfit Scheer; and a 2013 Studio 8 session from songwriter Constance Keane, aka Fears - whose debut LP finally released this month.
Manchán Magan is the guest in the first programme of this new series about forests, hosted by Roisín Sheehy.
Actress Kathy Rose O'Brien and director Joan Sheehy talk about 'In the Middle of the Fields', a theatre piece based on Mary Lavin's short story, happening in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.
Seán Ó hÉanaigh presents a wide array of music from the Irish and Scottish traditions.
From Bantry to Beyond: Paul Herriott brings us highlights from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival 2021.
Mise Freshin' 2
Múinteoir Ray Wingnut brings us on another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O'Neill, and members of Limerick's 'not-a-label' The Unscene, among others.