Moving light installation to transform skies as part of arts programme

The Light Ballet, Light installation begins its eight-day journey along the River Shannon at Lough Key in Boyle, Co Roscommon (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 11:54
Cate McCurry, PA

A moving light installation is to transform skies and the surrounding landscapes of eight counties as part of an art programme.

Light Ballet is a light installation floating down the River Shannon over eight days and is visible from up to seven kilometres and covering almost 200 kilometres.

Launching on Monday and running until June 20, the project is part of Brightening Air to mark the reopening of the arts sector.

Light Ballet will transform eight counties’ skies and surrounding landscape with a light installation floating down the River Shannon over eight days (Niall Carson/PA)

The journey begins each night from dusk, at approximately 10.15pm, starting off in Co Roscommon on June 13 and travels through Leitrim, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Clare, ending its journey in Co Galway.

Light Ballet is presented as part of Brightening Air/Coisceim Coiligh, a nationwide, 10-day season of arts experiences by the Arts Council, for the month of June.

Created by Irish light artist Mick Murray and lighting designer Matthew Cregan, the installation is accompanied by a newly composed soundscape by David Kitt.

The light installation and soundscape are synchronised in real-time allowing audiences to experience the soundscape at home, along the edgelands or those in-between places through their phones, tablets or computers.

Audiences will be able to access the soundscape via the Culture Works and Brightening Air website from Sunday.

The artwork will run on a seven-minute cycle for four hours each night from dusk and the full show cycle can be seen at any point along the route.

The newly composed soundscape by Kitt uses an Irish musical time signature, intermixed with words from poet Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe and Kitt’s own vocal.

Kitt said it brings the public on a journey through river, “spirit land” and the surrounds.

