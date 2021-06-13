Reeling in the Years review: Five moments that make 2019 feel like a lifetime ago

We weren't emotionally prepared for those last scenes...
Donald Trump talking to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 20:57
Denise O’Donoghue

Donald Trump and Mike Pence visit Ireland 

Two years ago, then-US vice-president Mike Pence travelled to Ireland with his mother and his wife and traced family connections in Co Sligo and in Doonbeg, Co Clare, a town with close connections to Donald Trump.

That same year, Donald and Melania Trump visited Ireland. The couple’s visit was largely private but saw demonstrations protesting various issues, including America’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. 

The only official engagement was a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar where they discussed Brexit. Trump also enjoyed a round of golf at his hotel in Doonbeg and met with local schoolchildren.

Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald, visited Doonbeg too. “We love everything about Doonbeg, we feel at home here,” Eric Trump told a crowded bar, before his brother offered to get in a round.

Notre Dame burns 

A fire engulfed a world-famous cathedral in Paris while it was undergoing renovation and restoration.

Viewers around the world watched in shock as Notre Dame cathedral went up in flames. Parisians gathered in the streets to pray as the fire raged.

The fire burned for 15 hours and 500 firefighters helped to battle the blaze. The cathedral sustained serious damage, including the destruction of the flèche and most of the lead-covered wooden roof above the stone vaulted ceiling.

FAI finances

A report in the Sunday Times revealed CEO John Delaney leant €100,000 to the FAI, prompting questions and concerns about how the FAI is funded and financed.

Following further revelations about credit cards and how much money he was being paid by the FAI, Delaney attended an Oireachtas hearing and later resigned fully from the FAI.

The scale of the FAI’s financial crisis sent shockwaves through Irish football. In December 2019, it revealed debts and liabilities of €55m.

Violence in the North 

In Co Derry, journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during a riot involving dissident republicans. Power-sharing in Northern Ireland remained suspended into a third year.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McGuinness sat beside each other during the funeral mass on Good Friday, prompting Fr Martin Magill to ask the congregation: “Why, in God’s name, does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her?” 

New Year’s Eve news 

It was expected by many to be the ending of this season of Reeling in the Years but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have an impact.

Closing scenes showed New Year’s celebrations around the world, with fireworks lighting up the skies in cities like London, Paris and Sydney. The world was marking the end of one decade and welcoming in the 2020s, full of hope for the coming year.

Then we saw a news report from World Asia dated December 31, 2019: ‘China probes mystery pneumonia outbreak amid SARS fears’. It described 27 cases of viral pneumonia of unknown origin reported in the city of Wuhan.

It was the first day that international news agencies reported on the then-unknown virus, when Chinese authorities moved to shut down a ‘wet market’ in Wuhan.

No doubt we’ll hear more about it in the 2020 episode in a decade or so.

