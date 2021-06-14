Monday TV Tips: How Ireland came to be divided — documentary examines partition

Six-part series about birds and other forms of wildlife around the country. Presented by Éamon de Buitléar. He examines six different habitats during the series. Irish bird artist, Killian Mullarney provides illustrations of birds — he created the iconic An Post bird stamps in the 1990s.
The craft section this week features Éamonn O’Sullivan of Hewn in Ennistymon, Co Clare. He works with greenwoods, using traditional techniques and tools to make vibrant and characterful wooden utensils and kitchenware.
Presented by Michael Portillo, the Tory who served as a minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major. He had walked out of the Grand Hotel in Brighton on the night it was bombed by the IRA in an attempt to kill Thatcher. He met Gerry Adams for the first time while making this documentary. Here he looks at how could Irish demands for self-government be reconciled with Ulster unionists’ desire to remain British?
Starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley and Mélanie Laurent. Directed by Chris Weitz. A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.
UEFA Euro 2020:(ko 2pm); (ko 5pm), and (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: League of Gentlemen star Reece Shearsmith discusses his new film In the Earth, and Bell X1’s Paul Noonan talks about his Electric Kazoo show for Cork Midsummer Festival.
, RTÉ 2XM, 9pm: Electronic experimental artist Louise Gaffney chats with Peter Curtin about her debut solo project Not Even Here.