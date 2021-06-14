Monday TV Tips: How Ireland came to be divided — documentary examines partition

Éiníní

TG4, 7.30pm

Six-part series about birds and other forms of wildlife around the country. Presented by Éamon de Buitléar. He examines six different habitats during the series. Irish bird artist, Killian Mullarney provides illustrations of birds — he created the iconic An Post bird stamps in the 1990s.

Éininí with Éamon de Buitléar

How to Cook Well With Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The craft section this week features Éamonn O’Sullivan of Hewn in Ennistymon, Co Clare. He works with greenwoods, using traditional techniques and tools to make vibrant and characterful wooden utensils and kitchenware.

Éamonn describes his work as a reaction to mass production

Partition, 1921

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Presented by Michael Portillo, the Tory who served as a minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major. He had walked out of the Grand Hotel in Brighton on the night it was bombed by the IRA in an attempt to kill Thatcher. He met Gerry Adams for the first time while making this documentary. Here he looks at how could Irish demands for self-government be reconciled with Ulster unionists’ desire to remain British?

Operation Finale

TG4, 9.30pm

Starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley and Mélanie Laurent. Directed by Chris Weitz. A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.

Operation Finale: Ben Kingsley stars as Adolf Eichmann. Directed by Chris Weitz. Picture: Valeria Florini / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020: Scotland v Czech Republic (ko 2pm); Poland v Slovakia (ko 5pm), and Spain v Sweden (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Radio

Get That Monster Off The Stage! UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: The story of Cork punk icon Finbar Donnelly and his bands Nun Attax, Five Go Down To The Sea? and Beethoven, told by those who knew him best.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: League of Gentlemen star Reece Shearsmith discusses his new film In the Earth, and Bell X1’s Paul Noonan talks about his Electric Kazoo show for Cork Midsummer Festival.

Groover’s Corner, RTÉ 2XM, 9pm: Electronic experimental artist Louise Gaffney chats with Peter Curtin about her debut solo project Not Even Here.