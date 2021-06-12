Children's Books: Marcus Rashford sets out to inspire young fans

This is a coming-of-age novel that celebrates fearless girls who refuse to conform to the status quo.

Calla’s mother, Elizabeth, is a little peculiar. She is known to leave the house in a lab coat and slippers and is often distracted at the thought of ducks. When a job opportunity comes Elizabeth’s way to study birds in the Amazon rainforest, Calla knows her mum must jump at the offer, and she must go to study at a convent boarding school.

She soon discovers that there is something odd about her new school, besides the antagonistic headmaster, who makes them eat Brussels sprout cake. But the students are ready for revolution.

Funny footnotes scatter the pages, offering witty viewpoints from the sweet-toothed protagonist, peppered with some street-smart advice and an insight into the unnecessarily complex vernacular of the nuns who teach Calla and her friends.

This story echoes the writings of Jacqueline Wilson, with its wonderfully courageous and light-hearted female characters and their valiant efforts to make change.

Recommended for ages eight to 12.

You Are A Champion: How to be the Best You Can Be

Marcus Rashford and Carl Anka

Macmillan Children’s Books, £9.99; ebook, £9.99

Review: Sophie Morris

In his debut children’s book, England footballer Marcus Rashford uses stories from his childhood to demonstrate to young people how success comes from the right mindset. Written with journalist Carl Anka, this is an empowering read, touching on building confidence, setting goals, and finding your passion.

Rashford starts by saying that he wished he had a book like this when he was growing up and many adults reading alongside their children will agree.

It gives an interesting insight into Rashford’s personality — his love for puns and why his first nickname was Shot — making it a thoroughly enjoyable read for both children and adults alike.