Arthur Valentine: Cork act on fire with catchy tunes recorded during lockdown   

Current-day devotees of Leeside music can’t have failed to notice the work of the HAUSU collective in recent years. A group of musicians, filmmakers, designers and programmers working together to pool resources and provide a banner for their own solo projects, their hard graft and innovation has seen them slowly garner a reputation for DIY ingenue.

Among their number is Cork city-based singer-songwriter Luke Aston, aka Arthur Valentine. Transmuting personal, yet instinctively simple tunes to lush production reminiscent of the likes of Frank Ocean, Valentine has impressed critics and earned plaudits for his live appearances.

Behind the small successes to date has been a good amount of miles on the road, pre-pandemic: over and back to gigs, between friends’ houses, and pursuing a relationship, Aston had ample space and time in his car to dream up tunes.

“Just before the turn of 2020, I was living up in Dublin, and doing a lot of driving up and down to Cork to record with the lads, then to various gigs and my girlfriend is in Waterford.

“That feeling of transience, and the theme of motion and being on the road started to creep into the writing, and led to the idea of incorporating that. On top of that, I was just finishing my law degree in Dublin, so it felt like I was living two lives."

The resultant EP, Splitscreen, was produced in 2020, over the course of lockdown, after he moved in with fellow HAUSU members Drew Linehan (Automatic Blue) and Jack Corrigan (Actualacid), proceeding to work barebone acoustic guitar tunes into full-blown sonic journeys in collaborative fashion.

Digital technology has made the home-studio option viable for many musicians, and Aston was happy to have his collaborators on hand.

“My writing is very traditional, in the sense that I write everything, for the most part, on an acoustic guitar. I would record low-level, very remedial demos using GarageBand on my phone.

“Then I'd bring it to Jack and Drew, and we'd just record vocals and instruments straight into [digital audio workstation] Ableton. We have a couple of mics in the house, and we have all the equipment to record, then Jack has a bunch of different synthesisers.

“For any production, Jack and Drew are phenomenal drum programmers, so we all work with electronic percussion, and then we try to incorporate different aspects of sound."

Over the past 12 months they've worked hard at crafting the Arthur Valentine sound. "So we have a lot of sampling, Memphis record samples that we chop and screw and integrate into the music, and then some more heavy electronic elements.”

The concept of Splitscreen expands into its presentation, marked by accompanying imagery inspired by the arcade racing games of the 1990s, like Sega’s Daytona USA and Namco’s Ridge Racer.

The release of the EP will take that nostalgia one step further into the present - arriving with a full, ‘90s-like racing game in its own right, steeped in Aston’s childhood joie-de-vivre.

“My earliest experiences with those kind of racing games would have just been in arcades and the Leisureplex at birthday parties when I was a kid. I remember getting a PlayStation 1 for one of my birthdays when I was very, very young.

“I was just absolutely obsessed with it, and the racing games were the only games that my dad could play. So if there was ever a game I played, it was always the racing games with my dad. I grew up with them.”

Programmed by HAUSU man Neil O’Sullivan Greene, the game will feature tracks from the EP, as well as retro rearrangements by Jack Corrigan of melodies and musical ideas in various gaming contexts, like menus, and the dreaded game-over screen.

“We're still trying to find the best way to utilise these tracks. We're using them for the loading screen, the menu, and all of that. When you're playing the game, we're hoping to have is allow the player to select songs off the EP, to soundtrack each player's own experience.

“But the songs that Jack put together - each song is inspired by racing soundtracks, and it's Jack's genius, just on full display - 20 songs and loops in two days, but I'm still trying to find out the best way to get it out into the world.”