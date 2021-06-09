Christy Moore confirmed to play Killarney test gig this month

Details about a highly-anticipated pilot gig featuring Christy Moore have been announced today.

The concert, taking place at the Gleneagle INEC arena in Killarney, will take place on June 26 and will act as a pilot event to see how gigs can safely be run going forward in the pandemic.

The line-up for the event includes Irish music legend Christy Moore, singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill, traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and performer Jack L.

"It has been a long and difficult 15 months for so many musicians, artists, venue operators, crew and audiences,” said Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

The gig is part of a series of pilot events drawn up by the Government to test if using crowd control, different exit and entry points, testing, tracing and social distancing can control outbreaks of Covid-19 at concerts and other gatherings.

Only 200 tickets will be available for the INEC concert and they will be sold in pods of six for €39.50 each. Each pod will be allocated a specific arrival time and a pre-allocated table ahead of time and facemasks will be required when arriving at and vacating the venue. If a ticket holder contracts Covid-19 prior to the event, their ticket will be refunded.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, an hour and a half before the concert, to allow for staggered arrival times and all ticket holders will need to have the HSE Covid app installed and running on their smartphone.

Attendees will also be required to complete a survey for research purposes and supply contact tracing details.

“The line-up for the evening is fantastic and will help the Government to plan for the safe management of events whilst Covid is still circulating in our communities,” Ms Martin said.

“I am so excited that we are reopening our stages, concerts, sports, our country and I have no doubt everyone who is lucky enough to attend will have a fantastic evening.”

For more details see www.inec.ie.