Book review: Why the English are more of a threat to the Union than other countries

THERE are two words that a certain species of British politician cannot utter without sounding as if they are scraping something exceedingly smelly off their boots. The politicians are, normally, of the left and centre, and the words are English nationalism. It’s the menace that dare not utter its name in polite metropolitan company.

The problem — and it now seems to be a problem that will soon become imminent for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland — has been best explained not by politicians but by writers unafraid to look at an excavation appliance solution and call it a spade.

Writing in 1941, George Orwell did not go out of his way to conceal his contempt for England’s cognoscenti: ‘In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized. They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles, it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during ‘God save the King’ than of stealing from a poor box.’

In her introduction to The Oxford Book of English Short Stories, AS Byatt considers the qualities of Englishness, and bemoans the fashionable attitude for despising everything English: ‘There is a reluctance to think about Englishness. The English … are seen as imperialist, insular, nostalgic for Merrie England, class-ridden, complacent. There is even a hinted feeling that to think about Englishness might lead to racism or xenophobia. It is not quite nice to think about being English.’

This is how she concludes a meticulous analysis of the numerous genres and styles to be found in England’s home-grown literature: ‘The English are hard to sum up.’

What isn’t at all hard to sum up is the tangle of burning fissures roiling beneath the foundations of the British union: devolution has fed, not assuaged the Scottish appetite for independence; the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol is seen as the thin end of a wedge that in time will lift the province into Ireland; the management of the Covid -19 crisis by the Cardiff government has not only revived Plaid Cymru’s nationalist spirits but also encouraged a majority of Welsh Labour voters to think positively about the possibility of independence; and in England — by no measure an insignificant stone in the pile — questions are being asked about the nation’s place in a union that for some seems to be held together by little more than sentiment, family ties, and ever more generous subsidies from London to Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

With those questions comes at long last an acceptance — albeit largely grudging and rancorous by Britain’s political class and the media commentariat — of the existence of nationalism in England, along with a recognition that it might now be a feature in the nation’s politics, just as it has been for centuries in Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

Professor Henderson (Political Science, University of Edinburgh) and Professor Wyn Jones (Welsh Politics, Cardiff University) have been studying their English neighbours for some years. They’ve worked on most if not all of the annual Future of England (FoE) surveys which began in 2012 and can now claim to be the largest and longest-running studies of English constitutional attitudes available.

The 2018 survey warned of union trouble ahead. It found that the British union described as “precious” by the then UK premier Theresa May had scant backing from her own Conservative Party supporters or self-professed Unionists in other parties. That year’s study found that self-professed Unionists, most notably Brexit-voting Conservatives, were largely unconcerned about the risks to the union posed by the exit from the EU, and were loath to prioritise the needs of the union over those of their own bit of England.

Far from fearing the break-up of the United Kingdom — an outcome the threat of which is supposed to have us trembling through sleepless nights — clear majorities of English Conservatives supported Scottish independence (79%) or considered the breakdown of the Northern Irish peace process (75%) as prices worth paying for Brexit. How’s this for that

“precious” union? Half of English Conservative voters said they didn’t want Scottish MPs sitting in the UK cabinet.

For this latest lucid and heavily detailed study of England’s discontents the professors draw on accumulated data from FoEs and other research to untangle its identity angsts that for some years before and since the UK’s 2016 plebiscite on European Union membership have in this nation — the English one, that is, which recorded a healthy 6.8% Leave majority — been eating away at its regard for what it sees as an unsatisfactorily-structured British state … a state in which an English nationalist might respectfully but tersely suggest, three tails wag the dog, and whose culture now is at best uncelebrated and at worst mocked.

The threads holding Britain together and it seems pulling it apart are complicated and — after the Brexit vote and devolution to every part of the UK except England — changing. There were centuries when England and Britain were interchangeable; now it’s Britain when England is meant. This change has one way or other been noticed by a growing number of English voters if not quite yet by most of the people they elect and the people appointed to run departments in Whitehall.

Henderson and Wyn Jones say the number of people describing themselves as ‘more English than British’ or ‘English, not British’ has since the 1990s increased markedly, to 41% in 2016 from 31% in 1992, while those identifying as ‘exclusively British’ fell from 63% in 1992 to 49% in 2016. It’s not yet a tipping point, but it’s a change I suggest that is irreversible.

Whatever wheeze a ‘British’ government — be it Conservative or Labour — cobbles together in attempting to save a union which is no longer seen as all that precious by pluralities in either England or Scotland is unlikely to succeed, since to give to the Edinburgh government — in yet more treasure and prerogatives — sufficient to stave off a vote for separation would intensify not remedy England’s grievances.

While their analysis and interpretations of voting patterns and the trends suggested by opinion polling numbers are rigorously impartial, their conclusion appears to put the onus for the eventual uncertain and “concerning” outcome on the English.

For those in England, they argue, “who cleave to the “still-dominant view of their own national identity and national destiny, there is a danger they could end up undermining the very basis of their own worldview” and in the process they “may also undermine the UK itself … It is hard to imagine any break up would not be the source of regret and recrimination”.

Perhaps, although it takes two to break up; the Scots, too, have a hand in the game. But there is the possibility — and the scenario is packed with possibilities — that an answer will be thrown up by the long-buried but now emerging nationalism in the country of 56 million people south of the 154km Solway–Tweed border.

Englishness: The Political Force Transforming Britain