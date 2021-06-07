Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: High drama in Motherland finale

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

This week it's a creamy cheese starter of stracciatella with blood oranges, rocket and roast hazelnuts; followed by a potato, gruyere, bacon and thyme pie; and an apple, raisin and whiskey flan.

And the craft section highlights Sarah Jenkinson Baskets in Galway, where Sarah grows her own varieties of willow — she's involved in the basket-making process, from plant to basket.

Sarah’s collection of baskets includes fruit and vegetable storage, a variety of decorative traditional Irish Skibs, oval and square shopping baskets for daily use, and asymmetric baskets with hazel handles for fireside or storage, Willow is a sustainable product and all items are eco friendly, biodegradable, durable, lightweight and a beautiful alternative to plastic.

Sarah Jenkinson makes willow baskets in Galway

Motherland

BBC Two, 9pm

Last in the series. Amanda’s PTA charity FUNraiser is doubling up as her birthday celebration, meaning everyone is dragged into a big event. Mixing sponsored cycling with Anne’s lethal cocktails results in a night of high drama and big revelations.

Liz (Diane Morgan); Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin); Kevin (Paul Ready) in Motherland. Picture: Colin Hutton

Grace

Virgin Media One, 9pm

New drama. From Peter James’s best-selling series of novels about DS Roy Grace. John Simm plays the downbeat detective who is suffering a career slump. However, a colleague asks him to help with a puzzling missing-persons case.

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (John Simm) and Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell), in Grace, based on Peter James' Roy Grace series

Sport

European Hockey Championships: Ireland v Scotland (push-back 11.30am, RTÉ2).

Radio

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents: Emily Dickinson, RTÉ 1, 2pm: A celebration of poet Emily Dickinson. Readings from Stephen Rea and Emma Donoghue, and featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Simon & Garfunkel, Carla Bruni, and more.

Mise Freshin 2, RTÉ 1, 4pm: Another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O’Neill, and members of Limerick’s ‘not-a-label’ The Unscene, amd more.

The Stephen McCauley Show, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: James Dean Bradfield, singer in Wales indie icons Manic Street Preachers, sits down with Stephen ahead of the release of next album, ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.