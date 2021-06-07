Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: High drama in Motherland finale

This week it's a creamy cheese starter of stracciatella with blood oranges, rocket and roast hazelnuts; followed by a potato, gruyere, bacon and thyme pie; and an apple, raisin and whiskey flan.
And the craft section highlights Sarah Jenkinson Baskets in Galway, where Sarah grows her own varieties of willow — she's involved in the basket-making process, from plant to basket.
Sarah’s collection of baskets includes fruit and vegetable storage, a variety of decorative traditional Irish Skibs, oval and square shopping baskets for daily use, and asymmetric baskets with hazel handles for fireside or storage, Willow is a sustainable product and all items are eco friendly, biodegradable, durable, lightweight and a beautiful alternative to plastic.
Last in the series. Amanda’s PTA charity FUNraiser is doubling up as her birthday celebration, meaning everyone is dragged into a big event. Mixing sponsored cycling with Anne’s lethal cocktails results in a night of high drama and big revelations.
New drama. From Peter James’s best-selling series of novels about DS Roy Grace. John Simm plays the downbeat detective who is suffering a career slump. However, a colleague asks him to help with a puzzling missing-persons case.
European Hockey Championships: Ireland v Scotland (push-back 11.30am, RTÉ2).
, RTÉ 1, 4pm: Another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O’Neill, and members of Limerick’s ‘not-a-label’ The Unscene, amd more.
, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: James Dean Bradfield, singer in Wales indie icons Manic Street Preachers, sits down with Stephen ahead of the release of next album, ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.