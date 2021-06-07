Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: High drama in Motherland finale

— and a new detective drama, Grace, starts this evening
Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: High drama in Motherland finale

Watch out for some lethal cocktails leading to revelations in the finale of Motherland

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 15:00
Caroline Delaney

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

This week it's a creamy cheese starter of stracciatella with blood oranges, rocket and roast hazelnuts; followed by a potato, gruyere, bacon and thyme pie; and an apple, raisin and whiskey flan.

And the craft section highlights Sarah Jenkinson Baskets in Galway, where Sarah grows her own varieties of willow — she's involved in the basket-making process, from plant to basket.

Sarah’s collection of baskets includes fruit and vegetable storage, a variety of decorative traditional Irish Skibs, oval and square shopping baskets for daily use, and asymmetric baskets with hazel handles for fireside or storage, Willow is a sustainable product and all items are eco friendly, biodegradable, durable, lightweight and a beautiful alternative to plastic.

Sarah Jenkinson makes willow baskets in Galway
Sarah Jenkinson makes willow baskets in Galway

Motherland

BBC Two, 9pm

Last in the series. Amanda’s PTA charity FUNraiser is doubling up as her birthday celebration, meaning everyone is dragged into a big event. Mixing sponsored cycling with Anne’s lethal cocktails results in a night of high drama and big revelations.

Liz (Diane Morgan); Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin); Kevin (Paul Ready) in Motherland. Picture: Colin Hutton
Liz (Diane Morgan); Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin); Kevin (Paul Ready) in Motherland. Picture: Colin Hutton

Grace

Virgin Media One, 9pm

New drama. From Peter James’s best-selling series of novels about DS Roy Grace. John Simm plays the downbeat detective who is suffering a career slump. However, a colleague asks him to help with a puzzling missing-persons case.

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (John Simm) and Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell), in Grace, based on Peter James' Roy Grace series
Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (John Simm) and Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell), in Grace, based on Peter James' Roy Grace series

Sport

European Hockey Championships: Ireland v Scotland (push-back 11.30am, RTÉ2).

Radio

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents: Emily Dickinson, RTÉ 1, 2pm: A celebration of poet Emily Dickinson. Readings from Stephen Rea and Emma Donoghue, and featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Simon & Garfunkel, Carla Bruni, and more.

Mise Freshin 2, RTÉ 1, 4pm: Another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O’Neill, and members of Limerick’s ‘not-a-label’ The Unscene, amd more.

The Stephen McCauley Show, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: James Dean Bradfield, singer in Wales indie icons Manic Street Preachers, sits down with Stephen ahead of the release of next album, ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.

Read More

Line Of Duty is over: Here are 10 great cop dramas to binge next

More in this section

Reeling in the Years review: Six moments we can’t believe only happened in 2018 Reeling in the Years review: Six moments we can’t believe only happened in 2018
Normal People Normal People star Paul Mescal wins TV Bafta award
100 Untold Stories review: David Mitchell and John Spillane form a dynamic duo in Clonakilty  100 Untold Stories review: David Mitchell and John Spillane form a dynamic duo in Clonakilty 
motherlandgraceroy gracejohn simmtelevisionrichie campbellpeter jamesdiane morgananna maxwell-martinpaul readywillowsarah jenkinsonsarah jenkinson basketsirish skibsskib basket
Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: High drama in Motherland finale

Cinemas are open again: Here are 10 of the best films for your first visit 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices