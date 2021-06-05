Bank Holiday Saturday TV Tips: Gwyneth, seduction, disguises and plenty drama

Moana

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

She’s the star of a Disney animation but she’s no soppy princess. Moana is brave and wise and looks more real than any of her corset-waisted, doe-eyed predecessors too. This Polynesian teenager must go on a dangerous journey with the aid of a legendary hero, Maui, (voiced by Dwane Johnson) to save her home from a curse.

Moana: Maui says he's "half god, half mortal, all awesome"

The Masked Dancer Final

UTV, 7.30pm

Last weekend started out with 12 competitors. Six shows later, we are down to four, as Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse, and guest panellist, Holly Willoughby, get a final chance to identify the famous faces behind the elaborate costumes.

The Masked Dancer 2021

It’ll Be Alright on the Night

UTV, 9pm

David Walliams narrates another compilation of TV cock-ups, featuring Holly Willoughby and Gladiator star Russell Crowe; and Rylan Clark-Neal comes unstuck on the set of Supermarket Sweep. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian pretends she can’t hear; and chef James Martin finds that live TV can be a recipe for disaster.

Shakespeare in Love

TG4, 9.50pm

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, and Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck and Judi Dench. Directed by John Madden and produced by the now notorious Harvey Weinstein. An upcoming playwright is out of ideas and cash, but meets his ideal woman and is inspired. Paltrow got a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in this historical comedy. And whatever you may think of her Goop advice and candles and eggs, she's actually very good in the role of Lady Viola de Lesseps.

Gwyneth Paltrow, at the 71st Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the Los Angeles Music Center, in 1999. Picture: AP Photo/Dave Caulkin

Sport

GAA: Hurling, Division 1B, Round 4: Antrim v Wexford (throw-in, 3pm); Peil na mBan, Division 1: Tipperary v Dublin, (throw-in 6.30pm, both TG4); Limerick v Cork (throw-in 7.15pm, RTÉ2). European Hockey Championships: Ireland v the Netherlands (push back 2.30pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Evil Literature and Censorship, Newstalk, 9pm: Another chance to hear the story of how thousands of books by Irish and international authors were banned in Ireland in the 20th Century — and the legacy of State censorship on the Irish cultural consciousness.