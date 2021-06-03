Listowel Writers' Week reveals Irish novel of the year and other prize winners

This year's virtual version of Listowel Writers' Week has just kicked off, and the Co Kerry event revealed its award winners at an online awards ceremony on Wednesday night.
The winner of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year for 2021, worth €15,000, was Anakana Schofield, for her novel BINA, chosen from a shortlist of five novels by adjudicators Rachel Cusk and Richard Skinner.
Schofield, whose previous books include Martin John and Malarky, was born in England to an Irish mother, and has spent periods living in Dublin.
BINA published by Fleet and Little, Brown is described as a "a provocative, feminist novel about a woman who persists in spite of the violence, injustice, and oppression that fills her world."
- This Happy by Niamh Campbell
- Threshold by Rob Doyle
- A Sabbatical in Leipzig by Adrian Duncan
- Words to Shape my Name by Laura McKenna
The winner of the Pigott Poetry Prize is Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, for her Collected Poems, selected from a shortlist of three, by Maura Dooley and Mark Waldron.
The Pigott Poetry Prize of €12,000 is Ireland’s largest monetary prize for a poetry collection by an Irish poet.
Collected Poems, published by the Gallery Press, spans more than fifty years of poetry - including nine collections and new previously unpublished poems.
Ourselves by Beda Higgins
Selected Poems, Found Architecture by Sinéad Morrissey
In other competitions, Eibhlís Carcione won the Duais Foras na Gaeilge for her poem Bean-Eala, and the West Cork-born poet was also shortlisted for the Poetry Collection prize, an award won by Eoin Hegarty for Ore.