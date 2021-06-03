Question of Taste: Kerry singer Lorraine Nash on her favourite music, films and TV 

Lorraine Nash is a singer-songwriter from Lyreacrompane, north Kerry. She plays a streamed concert from Triskel in Cork on Friday, June 4. Tickets from www.triskelartscentre.ie

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it: The last book I read that I really enjoyed was probably Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan. I’ve been trying to read more books by Irish writers and this did not disappoint. It’s been refreshing to read books by young Irish women, just because they give a unique perspective on our society.

Best recent film: I watched Paddleton recently and it really was one of the best movies I’ve watched in a while. It was absolutely heartbreaking but still so warm and funny.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps a streamed option?): The Celebration of Bob Dylan at 80 by Other Voices. It was great to hear those songs we all know being sung by Irish voices. It’s always nice to hear another version of a Dylan song.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I’ve been listening to Dodie’s album quite a bit recently. I just love her arrangements, string parts and harmonies.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you: That’s a tricky one! One song that does come to mind for some reason is ‘You Could Be Happy’ by Snow Patrol.

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): I am a huge Hozier fan so I think seeing him live in Cork [Musgrave Park] was definitely a stand out gig for me.

Tell us about your TV viewing: If I find something I like then I will most likely end up bingeing it.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I’m not a podcast person but I do listen to the radio in the car; I’m one of those annoying people that will keep changing the station until I hear a song I like.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Emmylou Harris, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? The gaslight café era. This is most likely because I’ve watched Inside Llewyn Davis too many times.

You are queen of the music scene for a day – what's your first decree? I think bumping up the royalties on streaming platforms would be a good move!