No antigen testing for attendees at James Vincent McMorrow concert next week 

Ticket-holders for the first of the test events for the return of live music will not be required to undergo any antigen testing. Instead, a number of other safety measures will be in place for the outdoor concert by James Vincent McMorrow at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Thursday, June 10.

Five hundred tickets for the strictly-controlled event go on sale at €25 each at 10am on Thursday, July 3, via the website of organisers, the National Concert Hall.