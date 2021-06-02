No antigen testing for attendees at James Vincent McMorrow concert next week 

Ticket-holders for the first of the test events for the return of live music will not be required to undergo any antigen testing. Instead, a number of other safety measures will be in place for the outdoor concert by James Vincent McMorrow at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on Thursday, June 10.
Five hundred tickets for the strictly-controlled event go on sale at €25 each at 10am on Thursday, July 3, via the website of organisers, the National Concert Hall.
Given the limited capacity, and the huge demand to see the popular Dublin singer-songwriter, the gig is expected to sell out almost instantly. The support act on the night is Sorcha Richardson.
Tickets will be available for the standing-only event in pods up to a maximum of four people, and are non-transferable. Other measures in place include staggered access times to the venue, socially-distanced standing pods for viewing the gig, and the requirement to wear masks when outside your pod.
Catherine Martin, Minister for The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said: "After a long 15 months of dark stages, I am delighted a return to live music is finally here. These pilot shows are an important first milestone on the way back to the safe and full recovery of live events, as we emerge from what has been a devastating crisis for this sector.”
Details for a number of other test events through the summer are expected to be revealed soon, including an outdoor music festival in Phoenix Park on June 26, an indoor gig at the INEC in Killarney on the same day, and an opera performance at Cork Opera House on July 10.