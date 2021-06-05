Radio Highlights: stories from Gaza, rewilding on Cork farmland, Corcadorca

Another chance to hear the story of how thousands of books by Irish and international authors were banned in Ireland in the 20th Century — and the legacy of state censorship on the Irish cultural consciousness.
Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.
Cork-based musician, Evelyn Grant, takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment Golden Opportunities: a virtual-reality exhibition brings the past and future together at Leitrim's famed Ballroom of Romance.
In 2012, journalist Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile travelled to Gaza with the Galway Palestine Children’s Appeal — this documentary recalls their experiences and highlights the daily difficulties of life in the region.
Stories and songs about the good people — tall tales of the fairies, drawn from R na G's archives from the '80s to the 2000s. Áine Ní Bhreisleáin hosts.
The orchestra are joined by guests for an hour of words and music in celebration of poet Emily Dickinson. Readings from Stephen Rea and Emma Donoghue, and featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Simon & Garfunkel, Carla Bruni, and more.
Múinteoir Ray Wingnut brings us on another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O'Neill, and members of Limerick's 'not-a-label' The Unscene, among others.
James Dean Bradfield, singer in Welsh indie icons Manic Street Preachers, sits down with Stephen ahead of the release of the band's next album, 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'.
Writer Lucy Caldwell speaks to Seán Rocks about her new short story collection, 'Intimacies'.
Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives: a 1985 Fanning Session from Dublin four-piece Blue in Heaven, and a 2019 Studio 8 Session for Dan Hegarty from Laois synth-pop soloist Host.
Bernard Clarke takes us on another journey through his trove of musical treasures, from the ancient to the contemporary.
The first episode in a new series sees John Spillane, Róisín Seoighe, and Oisín Mac Giolla Bhríde write and record three songs overnight.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a recent live set from solo artist Bat for Lashes, recorded at her home in Los Angeles, including tunes from new album 'Lost Girls'.
Writer Kevin Barry, composer Mel Mercier, and Corcadorca's Pat Kiernan on 'Where is the Horse?', the trio's street-art contribution to Cork Midsummer Festival.
Online community station Dublin Digital Radio passes the mic, broadcasting DJ sets and radio shows from Palestine-based Radio Alhara.