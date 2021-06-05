Radio Highlights: stories from Gaza, rewilding on Cork farmland, Corcadorca

SATURDAY

Evil Literature and Censorship

Newstalk, 9pm

Another chance to hear the story of how thousands of books by Irish and international authors were banned in Ireland in the 20th Century — and the legacy of state censorship on the Irish cultural consciousness.

SUNDAY

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 7am

Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Cork-based musician, Evelyn Grant, takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment Golden Opportunities: a virtual-reality exhibition brings the past and future together at Leitrim's famed Ballroom of Romance.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY

Ray Cuddihy (centre): swaps his Múinteoir cap for his Wingnut pants on Bank Holiday Monday for Mise Freshin' 2, RTÉ 1, 4pm

Cuairt ar Ghaza

R na G, 9.15am

In 2012, journalist Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile travelled to Gaza with the Galway Palestine Children’s Appeal — this documentary recalls their experiences and highlights the daily difficulties of life in the region.

SíScéalta

R na G, 11am

Stories and songs about the good people — tall tales of the fairies, drawn from R na G's archives from the '80s to the 2000s. Áine Ní Bhreisleáin hosts.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra Presents: Emily Dickinson

RTÉ 1, 2pm

The orchestra are joined by guests for an hour of words and music in celebration of poet Emily Dickinson. Readings from Stephen Rea and Emma Donoghue, and featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Simon & Garfunkel, Carla Bruni, and more.

Mise Freshin 2

RTÉ 1, 4pm

Múinteoir Ray Wingnut brings us on another journey through the commonalities between traditional Irish music and hip-hop, with tunes from John Spillane, Lisa O'Neill, and members of Limerick's 'not-a-label' The Unscene, among others.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

James Dean Bradfield, singer in Welsh indie icons Manic Street Preachers, sits down with Stephen ahead of the release of the band's next album, 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Lucy Caldwell speaks to Seán Rocks about her new short story collection, 'Intimacies'.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives: a 1985 Fanning Session from Dublin four-piece Blue in Heaven, and a 2019 Studio 8 Session for Dan Hegarty from Laois synth-pop soloist Host.

WEDNESDAY

The Blue of the Night

Lyric FM, 9pm

Bernard Clarke takes us on another journey through his trove of musical treasures, from the ancient to the contemporary.

THURSDAY

Bat for Lashes: live action from the artist's home in LA, 2FM, Thursday night, 10pm

An Seisiún

R na G, 7pm

The first episode in a new series sees John Spillane, Róisín Seoighe, and Oisín Mac Giolla Bhríde write and record three songs overnight.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a recent live set from solo artist Bat for Lashes, recorded at her home in Los Angeles, including tunes from new album 'Lost Girls'.

FRIDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Kevin Barry, composer Mel Mercier, and Corcadorca's Pat Kiernan on 'Where is the Horse?', the trio's street-art contribution to Cork Midsummer Festival.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sonic Liberation Front

[url=https://www.listen.dublindigitalradio.com]Dublin Digital Radio[/url]

Online community station Dublin Digital Radio passes the mic, broadcasting DJ sets and radio shows from Palestine-based Radio Alhara.