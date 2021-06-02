Aardman announces children’s animated series The Very Small Creatures

Aardman announces children’s animated series The Very Small Creatures
Acclaimed animation studio Aardman has announced a new pre-school series titled The Very Small Creatures (Aardman/PA)
Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 08:52
Keiran Southern, PA

Acclaimed UK animation studio Aardman has announced a new pre-school series titled The Very Small Creatures.

Sky Kids commissioned the series, which is aimed at children aged between one and three.

The 20 three-minute episodes will use stop-motion animation and clay models, Aardman, known for Wallace and Gromit, said.

It is the studio’s first pre-school series since Timmy Time, which was broadcast in 2009.

The Very Small Creatures is about five genderless, toddler-like clay creatures who explore a child’s play area when no-one is around, Aardman said.

In each episode Pink, Blue, Orange, Yellow and Green explore their surroundings and learn about the world around them, the studio added.

Comedy is at the forefront of the show, according to Aardman.

Animator Lucy Izzard said: “The themes for each episode relate to some aspect of toddlers’ lives with the focus on comedy and kindness. My two pre-schoolers have given me plenty of material to work from! I can’t wait to sit down on the sofa and show them the world they’ve inspired.”

The Very Small Creatures will be a series directorial debut for Izzard, who is an animator, director and professional illustrator.

The Very Small Creatures will launch on Sky Kids and NOW in November 2021. 

More in this section

GameTech: This is what we're hoping to see when Starfield finally drops  GameTech: This is what we're hoping to see when Starfield finally drops 
TV Review: I think Kate Winslet might be too posh to be properly grumpy in Mare of Easttown Mare of Easttown finale: 'TV writing like this doesn’t come along very often'
'Dear Gay...': The letters that touched the hearts of a nation  'Dear Gay...': The letters that touched the hearts of a nation 
aardmanplace: uk
Aardman announces children’s animated series The Very Small Creatures

Crowded House: 'You have to be optimistic. You can’t overindulge the morbid thoughts' 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices