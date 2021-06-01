Tuesday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy tackles some puppy problems

Lucy's Puppy Problems

Virgin One, 9.30pm

Lucy Kennedy looks at the consequences of the surge in demand for dogs during lockdown.

The Kennedy clan is one of many households that are now very recent dog owners. However, Lucy decided to wait and adopt from a rescue centre rather than buying a pedigree pooch for large sums. But Lucy can’t help thinking — what would have become of Riley had she not come along?

Puppy Love! Lucy Kennedy and Riley. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The Anti-Vax Conspiracy

Channel 4, 9pm

Documentary exploring the international anti-vax movement, which arguably began with doctor Andrew Wakefield’s now debunked study linking vaccines and autism.

Ireland’s IVF Couples

Virgin 2, 9pm

Another chance to follow four couples who opt for IVF, including a Cork couple who went to America for an egg donation.

The Doireann Project

RTÉ2, 9.40pm

Doireann Garrihy brings back popular characters, including SoSueMe, Daithí and School Gate Mam, as well as her new impression of Maura Higgins, seen clashing with a director over her French accent on a perfume ad.

Radio

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip in the session archives via Dan Hegarty - a 2012 session from OCHO followed the release of their debut album 'Young Hunting', and a 2017 performance from Dublin electro-pop duo Le Boom included breakout single 'What We Do'.