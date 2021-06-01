Tuesday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy tackles some puppy problems

Riley the rescue pup is a dote but sometimes puppies misbehave...
Tuesday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy tackles some puppy problems

Lucy and her family's rescue puppy, Riley. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Lucy's Puppy Problems

Virgin One, 9.30pm

Lucy Kennedy looks at the consequences of the surge in demand for dogs during lockdown.

The Kennedy clan is one of many households that are now very recent dog owners. However, Lucy decided to wait and adopt from a rescue centre rather than buying a pedigree pooch for large sums. But Lucy can’t help thinking — what would have become of Riley had she not come along?

Puppy Love! Lucy Kennedy and Riley. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Puppy Love! Lucy Kennedy and Riley. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The Anti-Vax Conspiracy

Channel 4, 9pm

Documentary exploring the international anti-vax movement, which arguably began with doctor Andrew Wakefield’s now debunked study linking vaccines and autism.

Ireland’s IVF Couples

Virgin 2, 9pm

Another chance to follow four couples who opt for IVF, including a Cork couple who went to America for an egg donation.

The Doireann Project

RTÉ2, 9.40pm

Doireann Garrihy brings back popular characters, including SoSueMe, Daithí and School Gate Mam, as well as her new impression of Maura Higgins, seen clashing with a director over her French accent on a perfume ad.

The Doireann Project
The Doireann Project

Radio

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip in the session archives via Dan Hegarty - a 2012 session from OCHO followed the release of their debut album 'Young Hunting', and a 2017 performance from Dublin electro-pop duo Le Boom included breakout single 'What We Do'.

Read More

Pet Corner: How to get puppies and young dogs to sleep through the night

More in this section

'Dear Gay...': The letters that touched the hearts of a nation  'Dear Gay...': The letters that touched the hearts of a nation 
Golden Bitcoin Coin and mound of gold on black background Podcast Corner: Bitcoin mystery with €215m at stake provides fodder for two new shows 
Kevin Walsh: 'Music is a helpful way of forming a connection to people' Kevin Walsh: 'Music is a helpful way of forming a connection to people'
Tuesday TV Tips: Lucy Kennedy tackles some puppy problems

Mare of Easttown finale: 'TV writing like this doesn’t come along very often'

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices