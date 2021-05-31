Courteney Cox brings Ed Sheeran through the 'Ross and Monica' dance from Friends

It's The One Where Ed Sheeran Finally Gets His Cameo.
After all of the celebrity cameos, appearances and homage paid last week as the cast of Friends reunited in a televised special, the UK pop sensation got to pay a little tribute of his own to the world's favourite middle-class twenty-somethings - with help from one of the cast.
Posting last night on Instagram, Sheeran clearly had a routine of his own ready to go in case he was called upon - 'that' routine, from 'The One with the Routine', featuring Ross and Monica Geller resurrecting their cringeworthy teenage dance routine for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a television special laden with a nostalgia of its own for Americans.
The Routine by Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran #Friends #FriendsReunion— gaia🌵 (@DELIAG00DE) May 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/8Ak9KdDD0c
“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” posted Sheeran, whose Friends fandom has apparently led to a friendship with Cox over the years. He added the hashtag #obviouslybetterthanross.
They hit the beats, right up to the end, but does it hold up to the original? That's up to the Friends faithful to decide.