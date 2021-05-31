Courteney Cox brings Ed Sheeran through the 'Ross and Monica' dance from Friends

Nostalgia for the US sitcom is through the roof and the singer wasn't going to be left out. He even claimed that he's obviously better than Ross. 
Courteney Cox brings Ed Sheeran through the 'Ross and Monica' dance from Friends

The One with the Handsome Guitar Boy: Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox go through The Routine

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 09:45
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's The One Where Ed Sheeran Finally Gets His Cameo.

After all of the celebrity cameos, appearances and homage paid last week as the cast of Friends reunited in a televised special, the UK pop sensation got to pay a little tribute of his own to the world's favourite middle-class twenty-somethings - with help from one of the cast.

Posting last night on Instagram, Sheeran clearly had a routine of his own ready to go in case he was called upon - 'that' routine, from 'The One with the Routine', featuring Ross and Monica Geller resurrecting their cringeworthy teenage dance routine for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, a television special laden with a nostalgia of its own for Americans.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” posted Sheeran, whose Friends fandom has apparently led to a friendship with Cox over the years. He added the hashtag #obviouslybetterthanross. 

They hit the beats, right up to the end, but does it hold up to the original? That's up to the Friends faithful to decide.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Cork city librarian David O'Brien 

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Cork comic artist Will Sliney to front new drawing show on Sky
Cillian Murphy on Helen McCrory, his new horror film, and his first big break in Cork  Cillian Murphy on Helen McCrory, his new horror film, and his first big break in Cork 
Cork in 50 Artworks, No 6: Kindred Spirits, Choctaw famine sculpture, Midleton  Cork in 50 Artworks, No 6: Kindred Spirits, Choctaw famine sculpture, Midleton 
Storm Ophelia Hits Turners Cross

Reeling in the Years review: Six moments we can’t stop thinking about from 2017

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices