Cork comic artist Will Sliney to front new drawing show on Sky

Will Sliney is to host a new children’s programme on television thanks to the success of a lockdown project he organised on social media last year.

Marvel comic book artist Sliney, who is from Ballycotton, Co Cork, is an illustrator well known for his work for the Spider-Man and Star Wars franchises.

Sliney reveals his new art show will air on Sky Kids in the near future.

“Here we go! My new how to draw show. Coming soon to Sky Kids,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the Sky Kids logo with the name ‘Sliney’ above it.

Details about the programme have yet to be released but Sliney tweeted earlier this week that it was inspired by his ‘We Will Draw’ initiative.

Last March, to help families through lockdown he started the ‘We Will Draw’ initiative on social media by selecting different characters to draw each day and called on parents to share their children’s resulting artwork.

His two-week art challenge was a huge success, with thousands of pictures being submitted to the artist.

Will Sliney. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Local clothing company Hairy Baby also took over for a day with an Irish Superhero theme and custom printed three designs submitted that day on t-shirts for the winning entries. The company has congratulated Sliney on his new television project.

"Fair play Will, it was a great initiative and we were delighted to play a small part in it," they tweeted.

Sliney also joined RTÉ’s Home School Hub with the project a month later with 10 five-minute shorts for the show.

Now, he has an opportunity to bring the project to a larger platform.