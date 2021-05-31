Monday TV Tips: 12 years to make a film about growing up — Boyhood is fascinating and heartbreaking

How to Cook Well With Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Beeswax candles from Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farm near Lough Derg in Tipperary are the craft segment focus this week. As well as farming the land, Ailbhe was inspired by the views and rich land of the farm, and she set out to create entirely natural, traditionally handmade gift products from the wild honey being produced, including beeswax candles and gift boxes. The candles are dipped and hand-poured, often scented with botanical essential oils.

Ailbhe Gerrard is the farmer and beekeeper behind Brookfield Farm, set within the beautiful Tipperary landscape, running down to the shores of Lough Derg

Mare of Easttown — finale

Sky Atlantic/Now TV, 9pm

Kate Winslet is the aloof (or grumpy) detective who has had us hooked on this show. She solves mysteries — hopefully all questions will be answered this evening.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

The Pact

BBC One, 9pm

Finale tonight. Four female friends, who all work at a brewery, played a drunken prank on their young boss who is subsequently found dead. The women agreed to a pact of silence.

The Pact written by Pete McTighe

Boyhood

TG4, 9.30pm

Boyhood

Award-winning film shot over the course of 12 years — and starring Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke. Directed by Richard Linklater. Lorelei Linklater begged her father for what was literally the role of a lifetime. Apparently, after several years of shooting Boyhood, she wearied of the commitment and asked her dad to kill off her character. He refused and during the remaining eight or nine years of production, she eventually grew to enjoy shooting Boyhood again.

Boyhood —12 years in the making: Richard Linklater's intimate and moving epic about childhood, family and growing up. www.boyhoodmovie.com

Crimecall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features and a panel of police advisers taking calls.

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Listowel Writers' Week is previewed on the weeknight arts magazine, including a conversation with novelist Patrick McGrath; and Rachel Kelly, mezzo-soprano, appears amid West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival, with pianist Fiachra Garvey.

The Stephen McCauley Show BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: Derry singer-songwriter ROE talks about what a post-Covid Irish music scene will look like, as part of the station's 'Where Music Matters' day.